The Los Angeles Clippers (14-11) take on the Orlando Magic (5-20). Action tips off at 7:10 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Clippers-Magic prediction and pick.

Los Angeles has lost two of their last three games but still sits in sixth place in the Western Conference. The Clippers are 11-14 against the spread while 68% of their games have gone under. Orlando has lost nine consecutive games to drop them to last place in the Eastern Conference. The Magic are 10-14-1 against the spread while 50% of their games have gone over. This will be the first of two meetings between the teams. The Clippers won both meetings between the two last season.

Here are the Clippers-Magic NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Los Angeles Clippers: -7 (-110)

Orlando Magic: +7 (-110)

Over: 216 (-110)

Under: 216 (-110)

Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread

Los Angeles remains firmly in the playoff picture despite a slew of injuries and lineup inconsistency. The Clippers are a defensive-minded team who struggles to score the basketball. LA ranks 30th in scoring and 27th in offensive efficiency. They make their mark on defense, however, where they rank fifth in points allowed and efficiency. LA is a solid rebounding team, ranking 15th in rebound differential and eighth in rebound rate.

Despite a strong record and position on the West’s ladders, the Clippers have struggled with lineup inconsistency. Although they’ve played just 25 games, ten different Clippers have started a game this season. LA is a deep team with a slew of solid role players. Seven players average at least ten points per game – led by star guard Paul George. George has been his usual self this season bringing strong two-way play. PG averages 23.4 PPG, 5.8 RPG, and 4.5 APG in addition to swiping 1.5 steals per game. He’s been decently efficient, shooting 46% from the field and 38% from three, although there is certainly room for growth. That being said, George is a threat to go on a patented hot streak – something that becomes infinitely easier now that forward Kawhi Leonard is healthy.

Although he’s played in just six games thus far, forward Kawhi Leonard is perhaps the biggest variable in the Western Conference. Leonard has consistently missed time thanks to unclear injury management, but he’s shown flashes of being the 2019 Finals MVP. For the season Leonard averages 11 PPG, 4.3 RPG, and 3.2 APG while shooting 43% from the field. He has yet to play more than three consecutive games but is expected to play tonight. On Monday Kawhi returned to action for the first time in two weeks. He scored 16 points in 28 minutes. Leonard flashed his superstar potential at the end, however, by hitting two crucial shots including the game-winner. Leonard is a massive variable but if he’s healthy he gives LA an incredibly high ceiling for the season and vastly improves their chances of covering tonight.

Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread

Despite some strong play from their young players, Orlando finds itself firmly in “tank” mode as they now possess the worst record in the league. The Magic have been brutal offensively, besting just their opponent tonight for the lowest points per game. They’re a formidable defensive team where they rank 18th in points allowed and 26th in defensive efficiency. The strongest part of Orlando’s team is their ability to rebound. The Magic rank ninth in rebound differential and tenth in rebound rate. Orlando will notably be without guards Gary Harris and Jalen Suggs in addition to center Wendell Carter Jr. due to injuries.

While their record may not reflect it, Orlando has one of the best young forward duos in the NBA thanks to rookie Paolo Banchero and second-year man Franz Wagner. Banchero leads the team in both scoring and assists as he averages 21.7 PPG and 3.8 APG. The first-overall pick has also chipped in 6.8 RPG while shooting 45% from the field. Wagner has been nearly as impressive. Wagner ranks second on the team in scoring by averaging 19.3 PPG on 50% shooting. He’s tied with Banchero for the team’s lead in assists with 3.8 APG, while also chipping in 4.1 RPG. While they’ve both struggled in recent games, they give Orlando a wide range of variance on a night-to-night basis. LA’s strength lies in their wings – something to keep in mind when making a Clippers-Magic prediction.

Perhaps the biggest X-factor tonight is center Mo Wagner. The stretch-five hasn’t shot particularly well this season but offers Orlando incredible spacing when he enters the game. In Wendell Carter’s absence, he has performed well as a starter. Matched up with one of the league’s best rebounding shot blockers in Ivica Zubac, Wagner’s play could prove crucial to a potential Magic cover.

Final Clippers-Magic Prediction & Pick

I’m buying into the Clippers being healthy and they should cover with ease against the worst team in the league.

Final Clippers-Magic Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Clippers -7 (-110)