The Los Angeles Clippers (30-26) visit the Brooklyn Nets (32-20) on Monday night. Action tips off at 7:40 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Clippers-Nets prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Los Angeles has won two of their last three games and sits in fourth place in the Western Conference. The Clippers covered 52% of their games while 57% went under the projected point total. Brooklyn has won three of their last four games and sits in fourth place in the Eastern Conference. The Nets covered 51% of their games while 55% went under. This will be the second and final meeting between the cross-conference foes. Brooklyn took a 15-point road victory back in November.

Here are the Clippers-Nets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Clippers-Nets Odds

Los Angeles Clippers: -8 (-110)

Brooklyn Nets: +8 (-110)

Over: 220.5 (-110)

Under: 220.5 (-110)

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

TV: NBA TV, Bally SoCal, YES

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread

Los Angeles has turned things around following a slow start to the season but still sits amid a jammed-packed middle of the Western Conference. The Clippers feature an elite defense that allows just 110.8 PPG – the third-fewest in the league. LA is a strong rebounding team who ranks in the top half of the league with 52.3 RPG. Offensively, the Clippers rank near the bottom of the league in scoring but are dangerous from beyond the arc. Los Angeles ranks in the top ten in threes per game and hits them at a 38% clip. That could be their main recipe for success against a Nets’ defense that allows the third-highest three-point percentage in the league.

Offensively, the Clippers feature a balanced attack that revolves around their talented wing duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. George leads the team with 23.3 PPG while also chipping in 6.2 RPG and 5.3 APG. A pesky defender, George also contributes 1.9 STOCKS (steals plus blocks) per game. He is a dangerous outside shooter who averages three three-pointers per game while shooting 39% from beyond the arc.

Leonard is right behind George, averaging 22 PPG, 6.2 RPG, and 4.0 APG. However, he has been red-hot following a slow start to the season. Kawhi is coming off a month-long stretch where he averaged 27.7 PPG on 55% shooting. He was especially aggressive attacking the rim in January, averaging six free throw attempts per game. Additionally, Leonard is coming off his best shooting month of the season as he shot 45% from three during January. Coming off a 35-point outing against the Knicks, expect Kawhi to attack early and often against a depleted Brooklyn roster.

The X-factor for LA is wing Norman Powell. A constant three-and-D guy, Powell has been red-hot of late. Across his last five games, Powell averaged 19.6 PPG while shooting 38% from beyond the arc. He remains a strong defender as well and his floor spacing should open up plenty of driving lanes for George and Leonard.

Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread

Brooklyn is one of the hardest teams to evaluate at the moment. Following a league-changing trade in which the Nets dealt away Kyrie Irving, it’s unclear who will be suiting up for the Nets tonight. That being said, the Nets should remain a strong defensive team even without Kyrie. Brooklyn allows just 112.3 PPG – a top-ten mark in the NBA. Additionally, the Nets are especially strong at defending the paint. Brooklyn allows the lowest two-point percentage in the NBA in addition to ranking in the top ten in points in the paint allowed.

With KD and Seth Curry out with injuries and Kyrie shipped out of town, the Nets have a ton of shots up for grabs tonight. In their most recent game, former first-round pick Cam Thomas took full advantage of the available minutes. The second-year pro scored a career-high 44 points in their win over Washington. He shot an efficient 16/23 from the floor including 4/5 from three and 8/9 from the free throw line. While his minutes have heavily fluctuated, Thomas has been red-hot across his last three games. Prior to his 44-point outburst, Thomas scored 19 and 21 in his previous two games.

Defensive Player of the Year candidate Nic Claxton will likely be in for some additional offensive production while maintaining his strong defensive output. For the season, Claxton averages 13 PPG and 9.0 RPG. He leads the league in field goal percentage, shooting an incredible 73% from the floor. He’s a force on the defensive end, averaging 2.6 blocks and 0.7 steals per game.

Final Clippers-Nets Prediction & Pick

Despite an incomplete roster, I like the Nets to keep things tight tonight considering they’re at home and still have a top-ten defense.

Final Clippers-Nets Prediction & Pick: Brooklyn Nets +8 (-110)