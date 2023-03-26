The Memphis Grizzlies are on the road to take on the Atlanta Hawks Sunday. This game will continue our NBA odds series with a Grizzlies-Hawks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Grizzlies are currently the second seed in the Western Conference with a record of 46-27. They sit 3.5 games behind the top-seeded Denver Nuggets. However, the Grizzlies are not safe as a 2-seed right now. They are just 1.5 games ahead of the third-place Sacramento Kings. Coming into the game Sunday, Memphis is riding a five-game win streak. During their win streak, they have wins over the Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors. Last time out they put up 151 points in a 37-point win over the Houston Rockets.

The Hawks are in eighth place in the Eastern Conference. They are three games back from the sixth-place Brooklyn Nets while also trailing the Miami Heat by a half-game. There is still time for the Hawks to get out of the play-in picture and into the playoffs, but they need to turn up the intensity these last eight games. Atlanta played Satuday against the Indiana Pacers. They scored 143 points in a 13-point victory.

These two teams have met just once this season. The game Sunday will be the final matchup between them. In the first game, the Grizzlies came out with the win, 128-103.

Here are the Grizzlies-Hawks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Grizzlies-Hawks Odds

Memphis Grizzlies: -1.5 (-114)

Atlanta Hawks: +1.5 (-106)

Over: 243.5 (-110)

Under: 243.5 (-110)

How To Watch Grizzlies vs. Hawks

TV: Bally Sports Southeast, NBA TV

Stream: NBA TV

Time: 6 ET/3 PT

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread

The Grizzlies are getting hot at exactly the right time. Their five-game win streak is best in the NBA, and it is thanks to their ability to score the basketball. In four of those five games, Memphis scored at least 125 points. In their last 10 contests, the Grizzlies have scored 122.1 points per game. The Hawks have not played well defensively all year. They give up the eighth-most points in the league and have given up over 120 points per game in their last 10. Memphis should have no problem putting up points in this one.

The Grizzlies have been playing well on offense, but they have been just as successful on defense. They give up 112.3 points per game, putting them in the top 10 in the NBA. They hold teams to the second-lowest field goal percentage while blocking the third-most shots. Memphis is also handsy on defense, ranking third in steals per game. Atlanta can score in bunches, so the Grizzlies will need to be solid defensively Sunday.

Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread

Trae Young’s 26.6 points and 10.0 assists per game has led the Hawks to the third-best offense in the NBA. They score 118 points per game on the year, and they have 124.5 in their last 10. Atlanta was without their third-best scorer Saturday night in De’Andre Hunter, but they were still able to put up over 140 points. If he does miss the game Sunday as well, the Hawks can manage without him, but he would be a tough loss to deal with against this streaking Grizzlies squad.

The Hawks have played better at home this season with a 21-15 record. Road games have been the Grizzlies’ weakness as well. Memphis has a record of just 14-22 away from home this season. Atlanta needs to take advantage of the Grizzlies’ weak road play. Memphis scores just 113.3 points per game on the road.

Atlanta does not necessarily need to outplay the Grizzlies defensively. The Hawks are one of the best teams when it comes to scoring, so a shootout could favor the home team.

Final Grizzlies-Hawks Prediction & Pick

On no days rest this season, the Hawks are just 2-9. The Grizzlies come into this game the hottest team in the NBA. With the spread being just two points, expect the Grizzlies to cover.

Final Grizzlies-Hawks Prediction & Pick: Grizzlies -1.5 (-114), Over 243.5 (110)