The Miami Heat (24-21) visit the New Orleans Pelicans (26-18) on Wednesday. Action tips off at 8:00 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Heat-Pelicans prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Miami has won six of their last 10 games and sits in seventh place in the Eastern Conference. The Heat trail Boston, Milwaukee, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Cleveland, and New York, and they hope to make a rising push to secure one of the top four slots in the East to get a hold of homecourt advantage. This will be the first of the two meetings between the two squads. Miami won the preseason matchup, 120-103, and also dominated the two games held last 2021-2022 season.

The Pelicans are hopeful that their nine-game road trip to start 2023 will end with a winning record. In its previous five games, the Pels won against the Pistons and Wizards but suffered losses to the Celtics, Mavericks, and Cavaliers. The players representing Lousiana will hope to maintain its third-place finish in the Western Conference through impressive showings of its young players.

Here are the Heat-PelicansNBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Heat-Pelicans Odds

Miami Heat: -3.5 (-114)

New Orleans Pelicans: +3.5 (-106)

Over: 219.5 (-110)

Under: 219.5 (-110)

How To Watch Heat vs. Pelicans

TV: Bally Sports – New Orleans, Bally Sports Sun

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT

Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread

Miami has finally started to find its groove as many teams have expected of them. Although they will enter Wednesday’s game without the chants of their roaring fans, the Heat have an excellent chance to win and cover the spread thanks to their top-notch defense.

Miami has a 111.2 defensive rating, ranks third in steals with 8.4, allows the lowest opponent points in the paint at 44.2, and is in the top six in giving up opponent paints in second chances, fast breaks, and turnovers. The Heat play at the third-slowest pace in the NBA (97.26 possessions per game), but still have three players capable of making 20 points per night.

On offense, the trio of Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and Tyler Herro open up a multitude of offensive options for Miami. Butler leads the way with 22.1 points on 51% shooting. He makes incredible chances of making it to the charity stripe, as he makes 8.1 free-throw attempts per game.

Center Bam Adeyabo is on the verge of making another All-Star appearance by posting up numbers of 21.4 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game. He already has 22 double-doubles to his name, with three 20-10 double-doubles in a row.

Miami’s roster looks depleted in this fixture, as Duncan Robinson, Nikola Jovic, and Omer Yurtseven are out for this game, while Kyle Lowry, Udonis Haslem, and Caleb Martin are all doubtful. Despite this roster reduction, Erik Spoelstra still gives minutes to Victor Oladipo, Gabe Vincent, Haywood Highsmith, and Max Strus, who have emerged as reliable 3-and-D players for the Heat.

Why The Pelicans Could Cover The Spread

The Pelicans currently stand at the third seed of the competitive Western Conference, while also snatching the second seed in the Southwest Division, trailing the Memphis Grizzlies. It has been a dominant start for the Pelicans, despite injuries to key players. New Orleans’ depth chart remains depleted, as Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and EJ Liddell remain out for their injuries. Herb Jones is doubtful to play for Wednesday night’s matchup. Despite this, Willie Green’s Pelicans have shown their resolve on the hardwood.

The Pels have a 48.1% field goal percentage, make 44.9 rebounds, and deliver 26 assists per game. While Zion and BI remain sidelined, coach Willie Green has gifted the offensive duties to CJ McCollum, who is also complemented by Jonas Valanciunas, Trey Murphy III, and Naji Marshall. The team’s last game against Cleveland saw these four combine for 78 of the Pelicans’ 103 points. McCollum’s numbers have been the most impressive, as he has now scored 19 or more points in the last 11 games he played. Devonte’ Graham, Dyson Daniels, and Jaxson Hayes have also shined behind the starters.

The Pelicans are also making their presence known on the defensive end. Valanciunas, Larry Nance Jr., and Willy Hernangomez are capable of securing the glass. Bench favorite Jose Alvarado is also a pesky defender, who can secure 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals per night.

Final Heat-Pelicans Prediction & Pick

This game features two playoff contenders from opposite conferences with plenty of rest.

While the Pelicans have thrived without the services of their two All-Stars, it will be an uphill battle against the Heat, a team capable of shutting down offenses and making explosive offensive barrages. CJ McCollum might be able to put up his usual numbers against Tyler Herro, but the Heat’s depth is just ridiculous. The length, stamina, and sharpness of Butler, Adebayo, Highsmith, and Strus can hold up against Valanciunas and Nance. The presence of Ingram and Williamson will surely be missed, so expect the Heat to make a bounce-back win on the road.

Final Heat-Pelicans Prediction & Pick: Miami Heat: -3.5 (-114)