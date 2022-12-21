By Chris Spiering · 3 min read

The Los Angeles Clippers host the Charlotte Hornets for late-night NBA action on NBATV! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Hornets-Clippers prediction and pick.

These two squads are having opposite seasons. Charlotte is struggling big time, however, they are coming off a win against the Sacramento Kings 125-119. They are just (8-23) as it’s been a disaster to start the season. As for the Clippers, they are seeing a lot of success recently with an (18-14) record. Kawhi Leonard is back and the team is going to start making some noise in the Western Conference. LA is coming off a win against the Washington Wizards 102-93.

Here are the Hornets-Clippers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Hornets-Clippers Odds:

Charlotte Hornets: +8.5 (-114)

Los Angeles Clippers: -8.5 (-106)

Over: 225.5 (-110)

Under: 225.5 (-110)

Why The Hornets Could Cover The Spread

Charlotte hasn’t been able to stay healthy for the majority of the season and that is a major reason why they can’t win games. Terry Rozier is doubtful for tonight with a hip contusion and Cody Martin is out with a knee injury. Dennis Smith Jr. is also out with an ankle sprain so a lot of these role players aren’t available. The hope is that Rozier can play but it isn’t worth the risk.

Kelly Oubre Jr. is coming off a 31-point performance where he was one rebound shy of a double-double. LaMelo ball finished with 23 points and 12 assists as they looked really good against the Kings. If they can play similar ball and hit from beyond the arc then they can cover this spread. Charlotte is dead last in the NBA in three-point percentage and went 10-31 in the win over Sacramento. To make matters even worse, Charlotte has allowed 117.5 points per game which is 28th in the NBA. However, the Clippers are the lowest-scoring team in the NBA averaging just 107 points per game.

Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread

The Clippers are also dealing with injuries but should be close to healthy tonight for the most part. Paul George, Reggie Jackson, Norman Powell, and Ivica Zubac are all questionable with injuries tonight. That is a bulk of the team right there as a major part of their success runs through those four. Leonard is slowly getting back into his groove but it will take some time as he has missed a lot of games over the last few seasons. So far this year, Leonard is averaging 15.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.3 assists. He’s started only 9/11 games this year and likely will continue to not play back-to-backs. Paul George is averaging 23.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game.

As mentioned earlier, the Clippers are dead last in scoring. It’s still worked out for them but it seems they aren’t very aggressive with the lead late in games. It’s been the defense that has been their calling point and that shouldn’t be a surprise. They allow just 107.6 points per game which is 2nd in the NBA behind the Cleveland Cavaliers at 104.4. They should have no problem shutting down the Hornets tonight.

Final Hornets-Clippers Prediction & Pick

The Hornets are (14-16-1) against the spread despite their horrible record. LA is (16-16) against the spread but should be able to cover tonight. Both sides are coming off great games and the Clippers are almost healthy and looking to make a run in the West.

Final Hornets-Clippers Prediction & Pick: Clippers -8.5 (-106); Under 225.5 (-110)