The Charlotte Hornets (11-30) visit the Toronto Raptors (17-23) on Tuesday night. Action tips off at 7:40 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Hornets-Raptors prediction and pick.

Charlotte has lost four of their last five games to drop them to 14th in the Eastern Conference. The Hornets covered 46% of their games while 51% went under the projected point total. Toronto has lost three of their last four and sits in 11th place in the East. The Raptors covered 48% of their games while 53% went over. This will be the first of four meetings between the two teams this season. Last year, Toronto took two of three matchups with all three being decided by double-digits.

Here are the Hornets-Raptors NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Hornets-Raptors Odds

Charlotte Hornets: +8 (-110)

Toronto Raptors: -8 (-110)

Over: 229 (-110)

Under: 229 (-110)

How To Watch Hornets vs. Raptors

TV: Bally Southeast, TSN

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

Why The Hornets Could Cover The Spread

Charlotte is firmly in “tank mode” as they sit 19 games under .500 just 41 games into the season. That being said, the Hornets have a good chance to cover tonight thanks to their recent play. The Hornets crushed the Bucks last week in Milwaukee before suffering a close loss to the Pacers in Indiana. As they continue their road trip in Toronto, they’ll look to their high-flying offense to keep them in the game tonight. The Hornets play at the fifth-highest pace in the league (103.6 possession per game) and rank 11th in fast break scoring (14.5 PPG). Charlotte also does a surprisingly good job taking care of the ball – something that will be crucial against a Toronto team forcing the most turnovers per game.

If Charlotte is going to cover tonight it’s going to be because of their offense. Despite ranking just 23rd in scoring (111.9 PPG) they have looked better since the return of LaMelo Ball. Ball missed the beginning of the season with an injury but has looked fantastic since returning. Ball leads the team in scoring (23.1 PPG) and assists (8.3 APG) while also chipping in 5.5 RPG. He is the focal point of the Charlotte offense thanks to his playmaking and outside shooting. Ball averages 4.2 threes per game and hits them at a solid 38% clip. Although he is coming off a rough showing against Indiana, the 21-year-old had scored 20+ points in 14 consecutive games prior. Look for him to bounce back despite Toronto’s stingy defense.

The Hornets’ big advantage over the Raptors comes on the glass. Charlotte ranks fifth in rebounding (54.5 RPG) compared to Toronto who ranks 23rd (50.5 RPG). The Raptors lack a true center whereas the Hornets have one of the most underrated big men in the league: Mason Plumlee. The veteran big man isn’t flashy by any means but does all the little things right. For the season, Plumlee averages 11 PPG, 9.6 RPG, and 3.7 APG. He is a skilled playmaker for a center and is a nightly double-double threat. If he can control the paint, Charlotte should have a good chance of keeping things tight.

Why The Raptors Could Cover The Spread

The Raptors are one of those teams who seems to be on the cusp of going on a major run. They have a stellar defense that ranks ninth in points allowed (111.2 Opp. PPG) and make a living at the free throw line where they rank fourth in made free throws per game (20 FTM/Game). That being said, the wins have not materialized yet and they have quickly found themselves on the outside looking into the play-in game. Their biggest issues lie on offense where they rank 26th in scoring (111.2 PPG) and 28th in field goal percentage (45%).

For Toronto to cover tonight, they’re going to have to score. That starts with their talented forwards Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby. Siakam not only leads the team with 25.7 PPG but also in rebounds with 8.3 RPG and assists with 6.5 APG. He is a constant triple-double threat and has shown the ability to explode offensively and carry his team to victory. Charlotte has trouble defending opposing wings – something Siakam should be able to take advantage of. Fellow forward OG Anunoby finds himself in a similar position. Although he isn’t quite the scorer as Siakam, he still averages a respectable 18.2 PPG. He’s been cold since the start of the new year but a date with the putrid Charlotte defense could be just what he needs to get back on track.

Final Hornets-Raptors Prediction & Pick

Despite how poor Charlotte has played this season, Toronto shouldn’t be favored by eight points against anyone. Hammer the road underdogs.

Final Hornets-Raptors Prediction & Pick: Charlotte Hornets +8 (-110)