A matchup between two teams’ seasons that are quickly going south will take place as the Utah Jazz battle it out on the road versus the Charlotte Hornets. Join us for our NBA odds series where our Jazz-Hornets prediction and pick will be revealed.

After losing four costly games in a row, the Jazz were finally able to get back in the win column when they defeated the Orlando Magic by a score of 131-124. From here on out, the urgency to consistently win games will be at an all-time high, as the Jazz currently enter the day with a 32-35 record overall through 67 games and also trail in the play-in tournament’s final spot by a half-game.

For the Hornets, their season has been over for quite some time, as playing for pride from here on out and to feel good about themselves heading into next year is the main priority. However, the Hornets have managed to win two games in a row despite recently losing their best player in LaMelo Ball about a week ago due to a fracture in his right ankle.

Here are the Jazz-Hornets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Jazz-Hornets Odds

Utah Jazz: -1.5 (-112)

Charlotte Hornets: +1.5 (-108)

Over: 229 (-110)

Under: 229 (-110)

How To Watch Jazz vs. Hornets

TV: NBA League Pass

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 7:00 ET/4:00 PT

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Jazz Could Cover The Spread

In order to continue prolonging their season by playing stellar basketball, the Jazz must figure out a way to string together impressive outings in back-to-back games. This has been an obvious struggle for Utah, as the Jazz have only won consecutive games in a row for the second time since the start of February.

Regardless of these recent struggles, the Jazz more than likely control their own destiny in capturing a play-in berth this season. However, the Jazz must start trending upwards in their play if they want to achieve their goals. Above all else, Utah needs to be a whole lot better defensively. When taking a closer look at why such struggles on defense have become so evident, the Jazz are allowing way too many straight lines to the basket and are not perfecting their help-side defense. Since that same weak-side defense is putting on its best impersonation of a slice of Swiss cheese, slashers cutting to the hoop are often left wide open. Clearly, this can’t keep happening if the Jazz wants to not only get off the schneid but to find a way to cover the spread for their fellow bettors as well.

Since the Jazz have let up at least 120 points in four straight games, Utah will need its top players to ball out. Luckily, Utah does happen to possess the top-overall player on the court in forward in Lauri Markkanen, as he went for 25 points and 11 rebounds the last time he went up against the Hornets. If the Jazz are going to cover, expect the All-Star to have another big game versus a rather lackluster Charlotte defensive scheme.

Why The Hornets Could Cover The Spread

While things went from bad to worse for Charlotte once LaMelo Ball went down with his ankle injury, give credit to the Hornets for still playing extremely hard in the final games of the regular season. Even though their record currently sits at 22-46 on the season, you can expect Charlotte to not roll over when they tip off with Utah this evening.

On paper, the Hornets haven’t necessarily been all that with a 30-35 record ATS, but don’t count this going roster out. Believe it or not, but on their current two-game winning streak, Charlotte has reached the 110-point mark twice and is feeling it with their shots. No other player has contributed more to this squad as of late more than Kelly Oubre Jr., as the former Washington Wizard, Phoenix Sun, and Golden State Warrior has led the team in scoring with back-to-back 27-point outings. Without a doubt, Oubre is a talented and skilled player that can cook up a feast when heating up offensively, so it will be important for Charlotte to feed the hot hand early on to keep the 6’6″ shooting guard feeling it early.

Of course, none of this will matter if Charlotte can’t figure out a way to hit their free throws. Despite breaking the Knicks’ nine-game winning streak and also taking care of the lowly Pistons, the Hornets have gone a combined 35-53 when at the charity stripe. As a whole, Charlotte is only shooting 74% from the line this season, so they will need to convert in that department if they want a chance to defend their home court.

Final Jazz-Hornets Prediction & Pick

While the Jazz seem like the better and more well-rounded team on paper, don’t sleep on this Hornets squad that has been playing well in the wake of their top player’s season-ending absence.

Final Jazz-Hornets Prediction & Pick: Hornets +1.5 (-108)