The Sacramento Kings (29-23) visit the Houston Rockets (13-40) on Monday night. Action tips off at 8:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Kings-Rockets prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Sacramento has lost two straight games but remains in third place in the Western Conference. The Kings covered 55% of their games while 55% went under the projected point total. Houston, too, has lost their last two games and sits in last place in the Western Conference. The Rockets covered 41% of their games while 51% went under. This will be the third of four meetings between the conference foes. Sacramento won both prior meetings by 20+.

Here are the Kings-Rockets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Kings-Rockets Odds

Sacramento Kings: -5.5 (-110)

Houston Rockets: +5.5 (-110)

Over: 233 (-112)

Under: 233 (-108)

How To Watch Kings vs. Rockets

TV: NBCS California, ATTSN Southwest

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

Sacramento has maintained its strong success in the Western Conference as they sit in third place in the midst of a loaded middle of the Western Conference. The Kings feature the most potent offense in the NBA as they averaged a league-leading 118.9 PPG. Sacramento can do it all on the offensive end, ranking in the top ten in fast-break scoring, assists, and field goal percentage. Sacramento is a dangerous team from beyond the arc as well, averaging the seventh-most threes per game (13.3). Having eclipsed 130 points in each of their prior two matchups with the Rockets, expect the Kings’ offense to be firing on all cylinders again tonight.

If Sacramento is going to cover tonight with De’Aaron Fox unlikely to play, they’ll need big man Domantas Sabonis to continue his strong all-around play. Sabonis is an incredibly unique big man who not only leads the league in rebounding with 12.4 RPG, but also leads his team with 7.0 APG. Additionally, he is a strong scorer who averages 18.6 PPG while shooting 61% from the floor. The seven-footer was unstoppable in both prior matchups with Houston. He averaged 22 PPG, 14.5 RPG, and 12.5 APG in his two games against the Rockets. That included a triple-double and he was one assist shy of another triple-double. Although his scoring has been inconsistent of late, his track record suggests he’ll be in for another big performance tonight.

Regardless of whether Fox plays tonight, bench scorer, Malik Monk will likely play a huge role in a potential Sacramento cover. Monk has been solid all season but is coming off a strong last five games. During that span, Monk averaged 16.4 PPG and 4.2 APG while shooting 59% from the floor. The ultimate “heat check” guy, Monk should see a ton of open looks against Houston’s 25th-ranked defense.

Why The Rockets Could Cover The Spread

Despite their place on the Western Conference ladder, the Rockets are well-positioned to cover tonight as home underdogs. Although they have been defeated handily in their prior two matches with the Kings, the Rockets have a good chance to cover tonight thanks to their work down low. Houston ranks in the top ten in points in the paint and should be able to dominate down low tonight considering Sacramento allows the third-most points in the paint per game. Additionally, the Rockets should have the advantage on the glass tonight. Houston ranks third in rebounding and is especially potent on the offensive glass. They lead the league in offensive rebound rate.

Houston’s chances of covering tonight start with big man Alperen Sengun. The second-year pro has been very strong this season, averaging 15.4 PPG and 8.8 RPG. He is an efficient scorer down low, shooting 57% from the floor. Additionally, Sengun has shown signs of being a dynamic playmaker and capable outside shooter. The 6’11” big man averages 3.5 APG and has amassed two triple-doubles this season. The first of those triple-doubles came in their first matchup with Sacramento when he scored 10 points, pulled down 10 rebounds, and dished out 10 assists. Although he was held to just 10 points in his last outing, expect Sengun to have a lot more success against a below-average Sacramento defense tonight.

The X-factor for Houston tonight is second-year guard Jalen Green. Green is incredibly inconsistent but has sky-high potential and has shown the ability to carry the load offensively. He averages 21.5 PPG on 41% shooting for the season but saw a lot of success in their two prior games against Sacramento. Green averaged 26.5 PPG against the Kings this season but is coming off a rough three-game stretch where he’s failed to eclipse 20 points.

Final Kings-Rockets Prediction & Pick

Fox’s status is worth paying attention to, but regardless I expect Sacramento to be able to handle the last-place Rockets with ease tonight.

Final Kings-Rockets Prediction & Pick: Sacramento Kings -5.5 (-110)