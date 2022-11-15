Published November 15, 2022

By Aidan Cotter · 4 min read

The New York Knicks (6-7) take on the Utah Jazz (10-5) on Tuesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Knicks-Jazz prediction and pick.

New York sits in 10th in the Eastern Conference following an ugly loss to Oklahoma City on Sunday. The Knicks are 5-7-1 against the spread while 59% of their games have gone over. For Utah, the Jazz are third in the West thanks to a surprisingly hot start to the season but have lost two straight headed into this one. The Jazz are 10-5 against the spread while 53% of their games have gone under.

Utah took both games against New York last season by nine and 15-point margins, respectively. Both games went under Tuesday’s 232.5-point total.

Here are the Knicks-Jazz NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Knicks-Jazz Odds

New York Knicks: +5 (-110)

Utah Jazz: -5 (-110)

Over: 232.5 (-110)

Under: 232.5 (-110)

Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread

The Knicks have had an up-and-down beginning to the season as they continue to prove their playoff appearance two years ago was more fluke than sustainable. They are just 3-6 in their last nine games and have been particularly bad on the defensive end. They are 25th in points allowed and hold just the 22nd-best defensive efficiency. Things get a little better on offense where they are 12th in scoring and 19th in efficiency. New York is an above-average rebounding team, ranking 14th in rebound rate and 11th in rebound differential.

The Knicks are led by their three-headed monster of Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson, and RJ Barrett. Randle averages 20.8 points and 9.1 rebounds while shooting 46% from the field. Brunson, their new point guard, averages 19.5 points and 6.8 assists with a 49% shooting percentage. Although his outside shot hasn’t fallen yet (just 29% through 13 games with New York) the career 37% 3-point shooter should see more outside jumpers go in as the year progresses. Finally, Barrett is their third-leading scorer at 18.9 PPG despite leading the team in shot attempts (16 FGA per game). The inefficient scorer is shooting just 43% for the year (the second-best mark of his career).

Outside of those three, only one other Knick averages greater than 10 points per game: Obi Toppin. The third-year forward and former Wooden Award winner is certainly an X-factor given his scoring ability. Toppin averages 10.1 points and 3.9 rebounds in just 18 minutes per game. He has been the team’s best 3-point shooter, however, as he has shot the 3-ball at a 40% clip. Toppin has made multiple triples in eight of 13 games this season — something to keep in mind when making a Knicks-Jazz prediction.

Why The Jazz Could Cover The Spread

Utah has been one of the surprise teams of the season thus far. The Jazz were widely expected to tank this season, but that has proven to be “all camouflage” at least in the first part of the season. Utah has put together a scrappy group of veteran players who have jelled nicely together. The Jazz are fifth in scoring thanks to the league’s sixth-most efficient offense. They also harbor an above-average defense ranking 14th in points allowed but eighth in efficiency. Additionally, Utah is in the top half in rebound rate and differential — rounding out a deep and versatile roster.

Regardless of how deep your roster is, though, the NBA remains a star’s league. Without a superstar player (or two), it’s impossible to win once the playoffs roll around. Utah may have just lucked into a superstar, though, in forward Lauri Markkanen. Acquired in a package for Donovan Mitchell prior to the season, Markkanen is having a career season as the No. 1 option in Utah’s offense. The 7-foot shooter is averaging a career-best 21.8 points and 8.6 rebounds per game this season. He’s doing so while shooting a career-high 53% from the field. New York has no one who can stop Lauri, and his play will largely dictate whether or not Utah covers the spread in this one.

Outside of Markkanen, Utah has a deep roster that features five other players who score in double figures. Jordan Clarkson (18.1 PPG), Collin Sexton (14 PPG), Malik Beasley (12.2 PPG), and Mike Conley (10.8 PPG) give Utah four scoring guards to throw at opposing offenses. Meanwhile, Markkanen’s fellow big man, Kelly Olynyk, is the perfect complement to the slashing guards. He averages 12.3 points but is notably shooting 50% from 3-point range on 3.1 attempts per game. However, it’s Jarred Vanderbilt who is Utah’s X-factor on Tuesday. Although he averages just 8.6 points per game, he is the team’s second-leading rebounder (8.2 RPG) and is yet another big who can stretch the floor (44% from 3-point range).

Final Knicks-Jazz Prediction & Pick

Utah has been incredible thus far and has been even better at home. Look for the Jazz to notch their sixth straight home win in convincing fashion.

Final Knicks-Jazz Prediction & Pick: Utah Jazz -5 (-110)