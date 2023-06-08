The Atlanta Hawks have seemingly reached their ceiling as currently constituted, and that means a Trae Young trade could be on the horizon. If the team does part ways with its biggest star, oddsmakers believe the Los Angeles Lakers are the team that will make the deal.

A Lakers-Hawks trade for Young is the most likely deal for the star, by far, according to SportsBetting.ag. The sportsbook has the Lakers as a +125 favorite to land the sharpshooting point guard.

Those odds are far better than the other teams conceivably in the Trae Young trade sweepstakes. Behind the Lakers are the Chicago Bulls (+500), Miami Heat (+550), LA Clippers (+600), and Dallas Mavericks (+700).

There are several reasons for these specific NBA odds. First, the oddsmakers expect the Lakers to be major players in the trade market this offseason, trying to find a third star to put with LeBron James and Anthony Davis in James’ final season under contract in LA.

Secondly, LA has some interesting young assets to trade or sign-and-trade to Atlanta to make a Lakers-Hawks trade for Young work. These players include D'Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura, Austin Reaves, and Jarred Vanderbilt.

Also, the fact that Young attended a Lakers playoff game this postseason with LeBron’s agent, Rich Paul, has stoked the NBA rumor mill about the Hawks star wanting to play for the Lakers.

All that said, there are several teams that could offer more in a Trae Young trade in terms of draft picks if that is the direction the Hawks want to go. So, despite the NBA odds leaning toward a Lakers-Hawks trade, this is still an incredibly fluid situation.