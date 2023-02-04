The Los Angeles Lakers will travel to face the New Orleans Pelicans in a battle at the Smoothie King Center. Ball with us as we share our NBA odds series, and make a Lakers-Pelicans prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Lakers are coming off a 112-11 win over the Indiana Pacers at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Initially, it looked bad for the Lakers as they trailed by 13 at the half. But they began a vigorous comeback effort to pull off the shocker. Subsequently, Anthony Davis hit the eventual game-winning shot with 35 seconds to give the Lakers the lead. He then blocked a shot from Tyrese Haliburton to help put the game away. Ultimately, Davis finished with 31 points and 14 rebounds. LeBron James added 26 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists. Meanwhile, Russell Westbrook had 10 points and 10 assists. The Lakers won by winning the board battle and forcing the Pacers to turn the ball over.

The Pelicans are coming off a 111-106 to the Dallas Mavericks. Ultimately, they trailed by 25 at the half and fell just short in a comeback effort. Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans with 25 points. CJ McCollum added 19 points with eight assists, and Jonas Valanciunas had 16 points and 13 rebounds. However, the Pelicans turned the ball over 17 times, putting them in a significant hole early.

The Lakers enter this matchup with a record of 25-28. Also, they are 12-16 on the road. The Lakers are 6-4 over their past 10 games. Additionally, they are 3-1 in the four games Davis has played since he returned to the lineup (he did not play against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday due to load management). The Pelicans enter this showdown with a record of 26-27. Additionally, they are 17-9 at the Smoothie King Center. But they have lost 10 in a row and are 3-13 since Zion Williamson went on the shelf with a right hamstring strain.

The Lakers defeated the Pelicans 120-117 in their only matchup earlier this season in Southern California. Also, the Lakers are 6-4 in the past 10 games against the Pelicans. The Lakers are also 4-6 in 10 games in New Orleans.

Los Angeles Lakers: -1 (-110)

New Orleans Pelicans: +1 (-110)

Over: 235 (-110)

Under: 235 (-110)

How To Watch Lakers vs. Pelicans

TV: ESPN2, BSNO, SportsNet LA

Stream: NBA

Time: 6 PM ET/3 PM PT

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread

Davis has given the Lakers a boost since his return. Now, he hopes to continue to play well and stay healthy. But the Lakers are also dealing with multiple distractions as they are involved in the trade rumors involving Kyrie Irving. For now, Davis and James must lead the charge and carry the Lakers to victory.

James and Davis have Westbrook and Lonnie Walker. However, they do not have much else going for them, and plenty of their numbers have gone down. The Lakers rank ninth in field goal shooting percentage but 27th in 3-point shooting percentage. Moreover, the Lakers are now 16th in free-throw shooting percentage. But the Lakers continue to thrive on the boards, ranking sixth in rebounds. Also, they are 12th in turnovers. Los Angeles also ranks 17th in blocked shots.

The Lakers could cover the spread if they convert on their scoring chances and win the battle of the boards. Moreover, they must force New Orleans to turn the ball over.

Why The Pelicans Could Cover The Spread

Can the Pelicans function without Williamson? It seems to be the story every season, and the man just cannot stay healthy. Unfortunately, it feels like he may never put together a whole season. So the Pelicans must continue to rely on McColum, Ingram, and Valancianas. Therefore, they have plenty of issues winning games when there are three dependable players and many question marks.

The Pelicans are 12th in field goal shooting percentage and 18th in 3-point shooting percentage. Likewise, they are 16th in free throw shooting percentage. The Pelicans are also 12th in rebounds. However, they struggle to hold onto the ball and defend. The Pelicans are 23rd in turnovers and 22nd in blocked shots. Ultimately, they must handle the rock efficiently and not allow the Lakers to score without roadblocks.

The Pelicans could cover the spread if McColum, Ingram, and Valancianas contribute while also getting help. Moreover, they cannot turn the ball over.

Final Lakers-Pelicans Prediction & Pick

The Lakers are the hotter team with all the momentum. Thus, Davis and James will find a way to lead the Lakers to the promised land and win a nail-biter in New Orleans.

Final Lakers-Pelicans Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Lakers: -1 (-110)