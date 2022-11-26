Published November 26, 2022

By Griffin Conant · 4 min read

A rematch of last night’s bout will take place for the second-consecutive night as the Los Angeles Lakers will do battle with San Antonio Spurs in Alamo City. With that being said, let’s take a look at our NBA odds series, where our Lakers-Spurs prediction and pick will be revealed.

In last night’s 105-94, it was the Lakers that were reinforced by the return of LeBron James who dropped 21 total points and was an impressive +16 from the floor. With a record of 6-11, there is no doubt that the Lakers have plenty of work to do before they can be considered as a player in the Western Conference.

When it rains, it certainly pours, and the Spurs are no doubt going through a disastrous storm at the moment. In fact, San Antonio has lost a disturbing seven straight games and has only come away with one victory in their previous 13 contests. Hoping to get the losing monkey off their back, the Spurs need a win in the worst of ways before things get even uglier.

Here are the Lakers-Spurs NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Lakers-Spurs Odds

Los Angeles Lakers: -2.5 (-110)

San Antonio Spurs: +2.5 (-110)

Over: 231.5 (-110)

Under: 231.5 (-110)

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread

Without a doubt, no matter what anyone says, having LeBron James back on the floor is certainly a sight for sore eyes in the hearts of everyone that is involved in the Lakers organization. In last night’s victory which proved to be LA’s fourth win in their last five games, it isn’t crazy to think that the Lakers may finally be figuring some things out in year one of the Marvin Ham experiment.

Although the Lakers didn’t shoot particularly well against the Spurs last night from three-point range which continues the trend of woeful shooting within the City of Stars, the Lakers instead decided to take matters into their own hands by dominating the paint led by another solid showing from the unibrow himself in Anthony Davis. When the clock had finally hit triple zeroes to conclude the contest, Davis ended up with 25 points and was a big contributor in recording 58 total points in the paint. Simply put, Davis has been a man possessed of late with an average 33 points per game in his previous five games combined. With Davis’ spectacular play, the return of LeBron should only create more opportunities for AD to enforce his will.

Not to mention, it will be vital for the Lakers to get off to a hot start to take away any early momentum that the Spurs may garner in the early going. A night ago, Los Angeles was able to do just that by jumping to a 33-21 lead in the first quarter. Clearly, it is much easier to cover the spread when up early than it is to come back late.

Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread

There is no question that the Spurs are hovering around hitting rock bottom, and that things certainly can’t get much worse than how they have been playing over the past couple of weeks. Nevertheless, San Antonio is fortunate enough to still have head coach Greg Popovich at their service. Arguably one of the greatest coaches in NBA history, the outcome of this one could end up being because of Popovich’s adjustments that are made after last night’s defeat.

The biggest thing that the Spurs struggled with in the first meeting between the two not even 24 hours ago is the fact that they put together an absolutely dreadful shooting performance. Even worse, San Antonio somehow shot 18% from downtown by connecting on only six of their 33 attempts from behind the arc. While the Spurs aren’t necessarily a great shooting team, putting together that poor of a clip from three-point range cannot happen again. As a whole, the Spurs currently rank 23rd with a 45% clip from the floor, so it will be vital for Popovich and company to draw up some plays that lead to high-percentage shots to keep them in the game.

All in all, the biggest difference maker for San Antonio will be the dynamic duo of two 20-point scorers on the shoulders of the Spurs’ top scorers in Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson. In last night’s affair, the pair combined for only 33 points and will need a better effort from them if they want to cover and ultimately win.

Final Lakers-Spurs Prediction & Pick

Simply put, the Spurs should not be trusted with their losing ways only growing larger and larger. Hammer the Lakers and their resurgence of late to get the job done.

Final Lakers-Spurs Prediction & Pick: Lakers -2.5 (-110)