NBA Odds: Magic vs. Cavaliers prediction, odds and pick – 10/26/2022

The Orlando Magic (0-4) visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (2-1) on Wednesday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Magic-Cavaliers prediction and pick.

The Cavaliers are 2-1 after a solid opening week which saw them drop the season opener to Toronto but bounce back with wins over the Bulls and Wizards. The Cavs are 2-1 against the spread (ATS) this season after going 43-37-4 (53.8%) last year. Two of Cleveland’s three games have gone under – continuing last year’s under trend (56.1%).

The Magic, on the other hand, are 0-4 following a rough stretch to open the season. Orlando has dropped games to the Pistons, Hawks, Celtics, and Knicks. The Magic are 1-3 ATS this season after going 37-45 (45.1%) last year. Two of Orlando’s four games have gone under – steady with last year’s number (50.6%).

Cleveland won two of their three matchups against Orlando last season – winning both home games by 13 and six points. The Magic took the lone game in Orlando by five. Two of the three matchups between the teams went under tonight’s point spread of 219.

Here are the Magic-Cavaliers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Magic-Cavaliers Odds

Orlando Magic: +8.5 (-110)

Cleveland Cavaliers: -8.5 (-110)

Over: 214 (-110)

Under: 214 (-110)

Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread

Despite Orlando’s poor record, the Magic have lost by more than 10 points just once this season. Although they’re destined for the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, the Magic have a ton of raw talent that has the potential to pop on any given night. That starts first and foremost with rookie phenom Paolo Banchero.

Banchero is a 6’10”, 250 lbs. forward from Duke whom the Magic selected first overall in this past summer’s draft. He was not always projected to go first overall. Many mocks had him going third to the Rockets. However, Paolo’s combination of size, finesse, and polish made him the clear choice for Orlando. Thus far? The Magic surely don’t have any buyer’s remorse. Banchero has been spectacular in all facets of the game. Among rookies, Paolo is first in scoring, second in rebounding, third in assists, third in blocks, and fifth in steals. While Banchero has struggled shooting (43% from the field and 19% from three) he projects as a solid shooter going forward thanks to an 81% free throw percentage. He’s been a light at the end of the tunnel for Magic backers and at 19 years old, Paolo is only getting better.

Outside of Banchero, the Magic don’t score particularly well (26th in points per game) but are a solid rebounding team led by center Wendell Carter. Carter (10.5 RPG) holds down the fort underneath and will be tasked with containing Cleveland’s fearsome frontcourt. With streaky guards like Cole Anthony (17.7 PPG) and Terrence Ross (15.3 PPG), Orlando has proven the ability to keep games close – something to keep in mind when making a Magic-Cavaliers prediction.

Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread

Despite losing point guard Darius Garland in the season opener to injury, Cleveland has largely impressed in the early portion of the season. The Cavaliers rebounded nicely from their season-opening loss and have picked up back-to-back double-digit victories. Cleveland wins games through three main factors: defense; 3-point shooting; and Donovan Mitchell.

Donovan Mitchell has quickly made a name for himself in Cleveland after being acquired via trade prior to the season. Mitchell is third in the NBA in scoring (33.3 PPG) and eighth in assists (seven per game). The do-it-all guard has eclipsed 30 points in each game this season and is coming off his best performance as a Cavalier: a 37-point outburst against Washington. Mitchell has proven to be an incredible focal point for a borderline top-10 offense in the league.

The Cavs are ninth in 3-pointers made but do so at a league-leading 40.8% clip. Mitchell takes nearly nine threes per game and makes a stellar 42% of his tries. Outside of their star, the Cavs have gotten lights-out shooting from their role players. Cedi Osman, Caris LeVert, and Kevin Love all average at least two 3’s made per game and are each shooting over 50% from beyond the arc. Cleveland’s ability to space the floor really opens things up for their slashing guards and skilled big men and could be a major reason why the Cavs could run Orlando off the floor tonight.

Defensively, the Cavs are elite. Frontcourt mates Evan Mobley (one block per game) and Jarrett Allen (1.7 BPG) anchor the NBA’s second-stingiest defense. Allowing under 104 points per game, the Cavs also possess the league’s fourth-best defensive rating and have the sixth-highest team rebounding percentage. Even if the offense isn’t clicking, the Cavaliers will be able to count on their defense to keep them in games.

Final Magic-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

Despite both teams dealing with injuries, I expect Orlando to keep things tight tonight. The Cavs can’t shoot this well from three all season and although they’ll likely come out ahead, Orlando’s young bucks should give the Cavs a fight to the finish.

Final Magic-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick: Orlando Magic +8.5 (-110)