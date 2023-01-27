The Orlando Magic will travel to take on the Miami Heat in a Friday night NBA matchup at the FTX Arena in Florida. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Magic-Heat prediction and pick, laid out below.

Orlando has struggled, as expected in the rebuild, playing to a 19-29 record, 13th place in the Eastern Conference. January has been an inconsistent month, with the team finally earning a winning streak, winning two games in a row. Since the new year, Orlando has gone 6-5.

Miami is set to make a run at the playoffs, going 27-22, good for sixth place in the Eastern Conference. Miami has won six of their last eight games to surge forward in the standings. Head coach Erik Spoelstra has continued his winning ways at the helm of the Heat.

Here are the Magic-Heat NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Magic-Heat Odds

Orlando Magic: +8 (-114)

Miami Heat: -8 (-106)

Over: 219 (-110)

Under: 219 (-110)

How To Watch Magic vs. Heat

TV: Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports Florida

Stream: NBA, NBA League Pass

Time: 8:10 PM ET/ 5:10 PM PT

Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread

Orlando has dealt with their fair share of injuries in the last month or so, losing three more players for a significant time. Now, the team is getting healthy, possibly a sign of a turnaround. First-overall pick Paolo Banchero has been healthy, leading the team with 20.8 points per game, shooting 43.9 percent from the field. Banchero has also pulled in 6.4 rebounds per game, which is third on the team. The team’s leading rebounder, Wendell Carter, Jr., is back after missing time with a foot injury last month. Carter, Jr. has pulled down 8.7 rebounds while putting up 15.4 points per game. Orlando is middle of the pack, averaging 42.6 rebounds per game, which ranks 20th in the league. Franz Wagner, the team’s second-leading scorer, has averaged 20.2 points per game. An impressive seven Magic players have averaged double-digit points this season. Gary Harris has shot 47.3 percent from behind the arc, while Miami ranks 25th in opponent three-point shooting.

Orlando has had a rough go on offense, ranking 27th in the league by averaging 111.3 points per game. Defense has been better, ranking 17th by allowing 114.5 points per game. Orlando has been great at limiting rebounds, allowing the eighth-fewest rebounds to their opponents.

Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread

Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo both lead the team with 21.6 points per game, dominating the offensive side of the ball for Miami. Adebayo is averaging a double-double, also pulling in 10.2 rebounds per game. Butler leads the team with 2.1 steals and ranks second with 5.0 assists per game. Tyler Herro has shot 36.8 percent from behind the 3-point line and ranks third on the team with 20.5 points per game. Kyle Lowry leads the team with 5.5 assists per game, also scoring 12.6 points per game. Max Strus and Victor Oladipo are the final Heat players with double-digit points, averaging 12.6 and 11.9 points per game, respectively. Oladipo has also averaged 1.6 steals per game.

Miami ranks third in the league with 8.5 steals, while Orlando has struggled to limit turnovers. Miami has turned the ball over just 13.6 times per game, which is sixth in the league. The Heat do not score much, ranking last in the league with 108.4 points per game. The team’s success relies on their defense, which has held opponents to 108.2 points per game, second in the league.

Final Magic-Heat Prediction & Pick

Even with some injuries, Miami is better than Orlando. The team’s suffocating defense will keep the total under.

Final Magic-Heat Prediction & Pick: Miami -8 (-106), under 219 (-110)