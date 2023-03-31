Our NBA odds series will continue with an Eastern Conference matchup from our nation’s capital in Washington, DC. The Orlando Magic (32-44) will face off against the Washington Wizards (34-42) in an exciting matchup between young teams. Check out our NBA odds series for our Magic-Wizards prediction and pick.

The Orlando Magic are in 13th-place in the Eastern Conference and will need some magic of their own to make the playoffs this year. It’s been an up-and-down year for the young roster, but they’re coming into this game having won three of their last four. They’ll look to rebound here with a win in their fourth meeting with the Wizards.

The Washington Wizards are in 11th-place in the Eastern Conference and sit two games back of the Chicago Bulls for the final play-in spot. They’ll be in desperate need of a few runs to keep their season alive. They’re recently coming off a crucial four-game skid but have responded well by winning two of their last three. They’ll continue their playoff hunt as they look to improve to 3-1 on the season series.

Here are the Magic-Wizards NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Magic-Wizards Odds

Orlando Magic: -1 (-108)

Washington Wizards: +1 (-112)

Over: 224.5 (-110)

Under: 224.5 (-110)

How To Watch Magic vs. Wizards

TV: Bally Sports Florida, NBC Sports Washington

Stream: NBA League Pass, fuboTV

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread

The Orlando Magic were able to beat this Wizards team just just four games ago behind good scoring performances from Gary Harris and Paolo Banchero. Banchero is beginning to come into his own as a willing passer and his teammates have been reaping the rewards. He also showed an ability to close out a game with his clutch shots down the stretch against the Knicks last week. If they can continue to limit their turnovers and find the hot hand, they could win this razor-thin matchup.

Orlando is a great road team at 22-13 ATS. They’re also 7-0 ATS in their last seven games and have seen a huge boost in scoring from a number of players like Cole Anthony. They’ve covered in five of their last six road games and will be healthy coming into this one. Look for any one of Orlando’s scorers to find a hot hand tonight as they continue to feed into their streaky shooting.

Why The Wizards Could Cover The Spread

The Washington Wizards need wins in these last few games more than ever. The loss of Bradley Beal continues to be a huge reason for some of their recent scoring woes. With Kyle Kuzma also sidelined and Daniel Gafford listed as ‘questionable’, the Wizards will have to lean on the play of Kristaps Porzingis to carry them in this one. He shined in their last game when they handily beat the Celtics by 19. Everything went right for Porzingis in that one as he shot 14/21 from the field and their defense shined in stopping the Celtics’ stars.

If the Wizards can play solid defense basketball like they did in their last win, they’ll be able to pick this win up at home. They haven’t done a great job at covering in their home arena at 16-19 ATS, and with a short spread, it could mean that the short-handed Wizards could have problems with the Magic. Look for Porzingis to exploit his matchup and continue his dominance inside as he tries to lift his team in their playoff push.

Final Magic-Wizards Prediction & Pick

The Wizards surprised a lot of people with their last performance against the Celtics, but it’ll be hard to replicate such a great shooting night. The Magic are having a lot of success in finding scoring from a number of different players, and their recent successes on the road make them a great pick here. Let’s take the Orlando Magic to find a shooting rhythm as they cover this coin-flip spread.

Final Magic-Wizards Prediction & Pick: Orlando Magic -1 (-108)