The Dallas Mavericks take on the Philadelphia 76ers Wednesday night! This game will continue our NBA odd series with a prediction and pick. We will also tell you how to watch the game.

Dallas finds themselves on the outside looking in. With a record of 37-39, the Mavericks sit in 11th place in the Western Conference as they are having one of the more disappointing years of any team in the NBA. They have won just three games in their last ten, but did win their last game. The Mavericks were in Indiana Monday night and beat the Pacers by 23. Luka Doncic was the leading scorer in that game as he put up 25 points in 28 minutes. Kyrie Irving had 16 points in the game.

The 76ers have a record of 49-26 on the season. They currently sit in third place in the Eastern Conference, but can still catch the Boston Celtics for second place. Although Philadelphia has won six of their last ten, they have lost three in a row. Joel Embiid and James Harden were both out for their loss against Denver Monday night. Embiid and Harden are both questionable Wednesday night.

These teams played earlier this month with the Mavericks winning 133-126.

Here are the Mavericks-76ers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Mavericks-76ers Odds

Dallas Mavericks: +4 (-108)

Philadelphia 76ers: -4 (-112)

Over: 232 (-110)

Under: 232 (-110)

How To Watch Mavericks vs. 76ers

TV: ESPN

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: ESPN App

Time: 7:30 PM ET/7:30 PM PT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Mavericks Could Cover The Spread

The Mavericks will have both Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic playing this game. They are below .500 when both of them play, but in the last game against Philadelphia, Irving and Doncic combined for 82 points. These two players are superstars on their own. If they can figure it out and have that type of game again, Dallas will come away with a victory.

During the 76ers three game skid, they have given up at least 115 points in each game. The 76ers are 12-14 when giving up 115 points or more. Dallas is 24-12 when they score at least 115 points in a game. If the Mavericks can find a way to get their offense going and get to that mark, they will cover the spread. Dallas averages just under 114 points per game on the season, so they have to pick it up just a little bit.

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread

The 76ers could be without their two leading scorers in this game. It will be up to Tyrese Maxey to lead the team. He averages 20.5 points per game, but without Harden in the lineup he scores 24.8 points. Last game in Denver, the 76ers did not have Embiid or Harden and Maxey put up 29 points. Maxey also scored 29 points in the game against Dallas earlier this year. He is a very capable scorer, and will need to put up those same kind of numbers for the 76ers to walk out with a win.

The Mavericks allow teams to shoot just over 48 percent from the field. The 76ers will get their open shots, so all they have to do is hit them. Philadelphia is top ten in the NBA in field goal percentage. The 76ers needs to continue this type of shooting if they want to win this game.

Final Mavericks-76ers Prediction & Pick

Not having Embiid and Harden is going to be the reason Philadelphia struggles in this game. They are questionable, but if they are ruled out, expect the Mavericks to cover the spread and steal a win.

Final Mavericks-76ers Prediction & Pick: Mavericks +4.5 (-108), Over 232 (-110)