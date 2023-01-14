All eyes will be on the amount of star power in this epic matchup as the Dallas Mavericks head to The Rose City to take on the Portland Trail Blazers. Let’s take a sneak peek at our NBA odds series where our Mavericks-Blazers prediction and pick will be unveiled.

Coming off a nail-biting, edge-of-your-seat victory in double overtime over the Lakers, Luka Doncic and the Mavericks have now won nine of their previous 12 games and look to be a serious player in the Western Conference discussion.

As for the Trail Blazers, things could definitely be going better for a Portland squad that is in the midst of a five-game losing streak and now enter play with a 19-22 record with 41 more games to go.

Here are the Mavericks-Blazers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Mavericks-Blazers Odds

Dallas Mavericks: +1.5 (-110)

Portland Trail Blazers: -1.5 (-110)

Over: 225 (-110)

Under: 225 (-110)

How To Watch Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 10:00 ET/7:00 PT

Why The Mavericks Could Cover The Spread

First things first, Dallas did a commendable job in fighting to the finish on the road against a Lakers team that has been playing better basketball of late. It was simply the Luka Doncic show in the waning moments of their road win in Los Angeles, as the superstar Slovenian not once but TWICE connected on three-pointers to initially force overtime and then put the game out of reach a dagger in the final seconds of OT.

In order to cover, Dallas must attempt a way to corral Damien Lillard and Portland’s three-point shooting. Since Luka Doncic is playing at a level right now that is nearly impossible to stop, the Mavericks’ main focus should be on their perimeter defensive prowess. On paper, Dallas is holding teams t0 35% from long-range and are even tied for least amount of three-point attempts made. When going up against a sharpshooter like Lillard, Dallas will need to immediately get back on defense after made baskets and pick up their men near the half-court line. While playing overly aggressive may lead to their downfall, this is a risk that the Mavericks will have to be willing to take.

Above all else, as magical as Doncic has been this season, keep your eyes peeled on Christian Wood to continue to step up in a big way. Initially finding himself in bench role, Wood has elevated his game and has cracked the starting lineup after posting gaudy numbers. Although he is listed as questionable due to his strenuous workload and a nagging ankle, having Wood at Dallas’ disposal could be critical.

Why The Trail Blazers Could Cover The Spread

Some things never change, and one of those his Portland’s inability to stay healthy over the course of the last several seasons. Remember, it was only a few short years ago that the Trail Blazers took the league by storm on their way to a Conference Finals appearance before getting swept by the Warriors. Since then, Portland has struggled in finding a consistent bunch on the floor that will not only avoid injury but also providing valuable minutes that lead to victories in the win column.

For Portland’s sake, the hope is that the injury bug doesn’t rear its ugly head once again as the injury report currently has Damien Lillard listed as questionable with a left ankle sprain. Still remaining as one of the top point guards in the league at age 32, Lillard has yet to play close to a full season since the 2018-2019 campaign and will be needed greatly on the floor tonight if the Blazers are wanting to down the Mavs.

Whether Lillard plays tonight remains to be seen, but the biggest aspect that Portland needs to control in order to cover the spread falls in the category of their ball security. Amassing 17 turnovers the last time they were on the floor, Portland is averaging 15 giveaways per contest and are facing off with a Mavs defense that is known to wreak havoc for opposing offenses. By taking care of the basketball while making smart passes that set up for good looks, Portland can then feed off of their home energy at an arena that can make life hard for visiting teams.

Final Mavericks-Blazers Prediction & Pick

While there are a lot of unknowns ahead of this matchup, this one comes down to which side has the best player on the floor. Give the benefit of the doubt to Luka Doncic and a Mavs bunch that seems to be hitting their stride at the halfway mark of the regular season.

Final Mavericks-Blazers Prediction & Pick: Mavericks +1.5 (-110)