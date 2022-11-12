Published November 12, 2022

By Griffin Conant · 4 min read

Two teams on the opposite side of coasts will go head-to-head on the hardwood as the Brooklyn Nets battle it out with the Los Angeles Clippers. With that being said, let’s take a look at our NBA odds series where our Nets-Clippers prediction and pick will come true.

Believe it or not, since the suspension of Kyrie Irving, the Nets have sustained more success with their point guard absent from the lineup. In fact, since being suspended, the Nets have reeled off four wins in their previous six games and are not necessarily in a rush to see Kyrie return to the lineup anytime soon. At the moment, Brooklyn sits with a record of 5-7 which is good for fourth place in the Atlantic Division.

When it comes to the west coast Clippers, they’ve finally returned to full health and are eager to showcase what they can do when they are fully loaded. Even though Kawhi Leonard will sit the Saturday action out due to his knee, it has been refreshing to see one of the top players in the league make a return to the court this season. At 7-5, LA is just now hitting their groove and has won five of their last six contests.

Here are the Nets-Clippers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Nets-Clippers Odds

Brooklyn Nets: +1.5 (-106)

Los Angeles Clippers: -1.5 (-114)

Over: 212 (-110)

Under: 212 (-110)

Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread

It has been quite intriguing, but who would’ve thought that not having Kyrie in the lineup would motivate this squad to play even better! Fresh off of a 112-85 victory over their in-state neighboring New York Knicks, Brooklyn certainly did their part in playing lockdown defense while also proving that they can let it rain from deep when feeling it from the perimeter. By the final whistle, Brooklyn had kept the Knicks in check with only a 32% shooting clip from the floor while also making life difficult for them when it came to their three-point shooting.

All in all, if the Nets are going to cover the spread against a solid Clippers squad, replicating the same game plan from the defensive side of the floor would be a good start. As a whole, Brooklyn has silently transformed itself into a very respectable defensive team with the ninth-best points against mark at 109.3 PPG. Whether it’s clamping down ball handlers at the top of the key or challenging shots down low in the post, the Nets need to be at their best in preventing the Clippers from doing what they want offensively.

Not to mention, the outcome of this one will most likely depend on how Kevin Durant plays. In the four games since Irving’s suspension, Durant has paved the way for the Nets with an electric stat line of 27.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 8.3 assists per game. Clearly, getting the ball in Durant’s hands will give Brooklyn the best possible chance to cover the spread.

Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread

Although Leonard is slated to sit this one out due to him resting a banged-up knee that has given him difficulties over the last year, the Clippers are still loaded with an abundance of talent that has the makings to pop off at any given time. Similarly to the Nets, the Clippers have shown that they also have what it takes to climb out of an early season hole, as LA started off 2-4 to begin the regular season and look to have found their momentum, improving to 7-5.

Edging out their crosstown rivals in the Lakers 114-101 on Wednesday, the Clippers should be well-rested after receiving a couple of days off since then. Believe it or not, but the Clippers calling card up to this point has been their tenacious ways on the defensive side of the ball. On paper, the Clippers boast the fifth-best scoring defense in the entire league and has been a big reason why Los Angeles has been so successful as of late. Without a doubt, this has been a critical part of the Clippers’ game, as they have surprisingly scuffled greatly to put the ball in the hoop as they rank dead-last in scoring offense at 104.7 points per game.

Even though this offense has yet to hit its stride, be on the lookout for Paul George, Marcus Morris Sr, and John Wall to have a say in leading this offense in an efficient way to cover to help their team win by at least -1.5.

Final Nets-Clippers Prediction & Pick

You might want to pop some popcorn for this matchup! With both sides playing extremely well of late despite being shorthanded as the 1.5-point line is only fitting. However, with the Clippers serving as the home and being well-rested at that, they should be viewed as favorites to cover the spread this afternoon.

Final Nets-Clippers Prediction & Pick: Clippers -1.5 (-114)