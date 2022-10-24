The Indiana Pacers will travel to take on the Philadelphia 76ers in a Monday night NBA matchup at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Pacers-76ers prediction and pick, laid out below.

The Pacers have opened their season with a disappointing 1-2 record. Indiana has scored a ton of points, but the defense has struggled to keep points off the board with Myles Turner sidelined. The Packers suffered through a brutal 25-57 record last season, finishing in 13th place in the Eastern Conference. Things do not look much better for this group in the 2022-23 season as this rebuild continues.

Philadelphia has opened with a perplexing 0-3 record, frustrating fans by their inability to secure wins, especially against the supposedly lowly San Antonio Spurs. The Sixers are coming off an impressive 51-31 record in 2021-22, losing in six games in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Obviously, the season is very young, so there is no reason to panic in Philadelphia. Distract yourself with the Phillies for a while.

Here are the Pacers-76ers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Pacers-76ers Odds

Indiana Pacers: +12.5 (-112)

Philadelphia 76ers: -12.5 (-108)

Over: 228.5 (-110)

Under: 228.5 (-110)

Why The Pacers Could Cover The Spread

Tyrese Haliburton was brilliant in the opener, leading the team with 26 points and seven assists, shooting 55.6 percent from the field and adding four rebounds, and he has only continued that success in the next two games. Haliburton leads the team with 25.7 points, 9.7 assists, and 2.0 steals per game. Haliburton is also shooting an impressive 94.7 percent from the free-throw line.

Rookie Bennedict Mathurin is second in scoring, averaging 24.0 points per game while shooting 52.4 percent from behind the arc and pulling down 6.3 rebounds per game. Jalen Smith leads the team with 8.3 rebounds per game, adding 12.3 points per game while playing about 19 minutes per night. Buddy Hield has shot 39.1 percent from behind the arc, averaging 11.7 points per game in the process. Andrew Nembhard has played 20.0 minutes a night, averaging 11.0 points and 3.0 assists per game.

Indiana is shooting 44.4 percent from the field, 35.3 percent from 3-point range, and 79.1 percent from the free-throw line. The team also ranks fifth in the league with 121.7 points per game, so there have been plenty of points going up on the board.

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread

James Harden and Joel Embiid form a dominant duo for Philadelphia. Embiid leads the team with 27 points and 13.3 rebounds per game while shooting 45.3 percent from the field. Right behind him is Harden, who is averaging 26.0 points and 8.3 rebounds while leading the team with 9.3 assists per game. Harden leads the team with a 95.0 percent mark at the line.

Tyrese Maxey is scoring in bunches, averaging 20.3 points per game on 46.8 percent shooting. Tobias Harris is averaging 14.0 points and pulling down 5.3 rebounds per game. Last year, Harris recorded 17.2 points per game, shooting an efficient 48.2 percent. Philadelphia averaged 109.9 points per game while surrendering 107.3 points per game last season. Philadelphia’s defense ranked ninth in the league in opponent scoring.

This season, the team ranks tied for 28th in the league with just 103.3 points per game. Shooting just 31.5 percent from 3-point range is a huge reason for the low scoring, and the team has enough sharpshooters to turn that number around. Once the shots start falling at a better pace, things will turn around for Philadelphia.

Final Pacers-76ers Prediction & Pick

Philadelphia is simply a better team and is desperate to finally get a win, but there should be a tons of scoring in this one.

Final Pacers-76ers Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia -12.5 (-108), over 228.5 (-110)