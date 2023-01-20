The New Orleans Pelicans (26-19) visit the Orlando Magic (16-28) on Friday night. Action tips off at 7:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Pelicans-Magic prediction, pick, and how to watch.

New Orleans has lost three of their last four games but remains in fourth place in the Western Conference. The Pelicans covered 49% of their games while 58% went over the projected point total. Orlando, too, has lost three of their last four games and sits in 13th place in the Eastern Conference. The Magic covered 56% of their games while 52% went over. This will be the first of two meetings between the teams. They split last year’s matchups with the road team emerging victorious from each game.

Here are the Pelicans-Magic NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Pelicans-Magic Odds

New Orleans Pelicans: -1 (-116)

Orlando Magic: +1 (-102)

Over: 228 (-110)

Under: 228 (-110)

How To Watch Pelicans vs. Magic

TV: Bally New Orleans, Bally Florida

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

Why The Pelicans Could Cover The Spread

New Orleans has struggled somewhat in the absence of their two star forwards but remains in a solid position in the Western. Although they are coming off back-to-back losses, they have an excellent chance to cover tonight as road favorites thanks to their stellar offense. Despite missing two talented scorers, the Pelicans remain with a number of strong options on offense. For the season, they rank ninth in scoring (116.6 PPG) and assists (26.0 APG). Perhaps their biggest strength on offense is their ability to get to the basket as they rank third in made free throws (20.2 FTM) and fourth in free throws attempted (26.0 FTA).

If New Orleans wants to cover as road favorites, they’re going to need big man Jonas Valanciunas to continue his strong play of late. The burley center is more of a role player when everyone is healthy but given their injuries, he’s been tasked with a much larger role of late. Across his last five games, Valanciunas averaged 22.6 PPG and 11 RPG while shooting 70% from the floor. He’s amassed three straight double-doubles and has a great chance to make it four against an Orlando team that ranks 18th in rebounding.

The biggest X-factor for New Orleans is star guard CJ McCollum. CJ has been the most consistent player for New Orleans all season long as he is the lone member of their “Big Three” who has remained healthy. For the season, McCollum averages 21.3 PPG and 5.8 APG while shooting a blistering 41% from three. As someone who averages over three three-pointers per game, McCollum is wildly efficient despite an overall field goal percentage of 44%. After averaging 27.4 PPG in his five previous games, look for CJ to have a strong night against the league’s 17th-ranked defense.

Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread

Orlando returns home tonight following a brutal five-game, Western Conference road trip. The Magic went 2-3 across the trip and picked up wins in Golden State and Portland. An impressive feat for any team, let alone one with as many young players as the Magic. They narrowly missed out on upsetting the first-place Nuggets in the finale and thus have an excellent chance of covering as home underdogs tonight.

Perhaps the biggest reason for optimism that Orlando could cover tonight is their improved defense. Although they rank just 17th in points allowed (114.3 Opp. PPG), they performed very well across their road trip. Despite facing five of the league’s top offenses, the Magic held every team besides Sacramento to under 120 points.

For as good as their defense looked on the road trip, one of the most encouraging takeaways from the expedition was the re-emergence of Markelle Fultz. The former No. 1 overall pick flashed his potential at times with Orlando but has been plagued by injuries. Across his last five games, that potential really came to light as he averaged 15.6 PPG on 66% shooting to go along with 6.2 APG and 2.2 steals per game. Fultz is coming off arguably his best game of the season in their loss to Denver where he scored 20 points on 8/10 shooting, pulled down seven rebounds, and dished out six assists.

Although forward Franz Wagner is questionable, Orlando backers should feel confident in Fultz and Rookie of the Year favorite Paolo Banchero to carry the load tonight. Banchero leads all rookies in scoring with 21.1 PPG while chipping in 6.6 RPG and 3.8 APG.

Final Pelicans-Magic Prediction & Pick

Orlando really impressed me across their road trip out west and has not had all week to rest up prior to tonight. Given their strong recent play and New Orleans’ injuries, I’ll ride with the home underdogs tonight.

Final Pelicans-Magic Prediction & Pick: Orlando Magic +1 (-110)