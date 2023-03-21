The Detroit Pistons (16-56) visit the Atlanta Hawks (35-36) on Tuesday night! Action tips off at 7:40 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Pistons-Hawks prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Detroit has lost three straight and sits firmly at the bottom of the Eastern Conference. The Pistons covered 44% of their games while 51% went under the projected point total. Atlanta has lost three of their last four but remains in eighth place in the East. The Hawks covered 44% of their games while 56% went over. This will be the fourth and final meeting between the conference foes. Atlanta has won all three previous matches including the most recent by 25.

Here are the Pistons-Hawks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Pistons-Hawks Odds

Detroit Pistons: +14 (-108)

Atlanta Hawks: -14 (-112)

Over: 236 (-110)

Under: 236 (-110)

How To Watch Pistons vs. Hawks

TV: Bally Detroit Extra, Bally Southeast

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

Why The Pistons Could Cover The Spread

Detroit finds itself firmly in tank mode as they are one of the four teams that are mathematically eliminated from the playoffs. The Pistons are at the point in their season where their priorities have shifted from winning games to player development. Detroit will notably be without a number of key players tonight including Bojan Bogdanovic, Alec Burks, Hamidou Diallo, and Jalen Duren. That being said, Detroit does roster some interesting young players whose potential gives them a chance to go off on any given night and propel them toward a cover.

First and foremost, fifth-overall pick Jaden Ivey has been getting all of the work he can handle since the All-Star break. Over his last nine games, Ivey has averaged 15.9 PPG and 6.7 APG. Although his efficiency has been lacking, Ivey remains a dangerous threat on a night-to-night basis. He doesn’t do it efficiently yet, but Ivey is the special kind of guard who can score from all levels of the floor. Since the All-Star break, he has averaged 1.9 made threes per game and gotten to the free throw line an impressive 5.1 times per game. While he is coming off three straight poor outings, his playmaking has remained solid with five assists in each of his last five games.

Speaking of former top-five picks, former No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman has finally started to flash the potential that enamored so many scouts back in 2020. Still just 21 years old, the seven-footer has thrived in the second half of the season. Since the All-Star break, Wiseman averaged 14 PPG, 9.6 RPG, and 1.1 blocks per game. He’s been solidly efficient as well, shooting 56% from the floor. Wiseman is coming off arguably his best game as a pro when he went for 22 points and 13 rebounds against the Heat. Despite Miami’s top-ranked defense, Wiseman managed to go 10/13 from the floor and had just a single turnover. Considering Atlanta allows the third-most points in the paint per game, look for Wiseman to continue to thrive down low.

Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread

Atlanta looked to be turning things around after firing their head coach but they have sputtered in recent games, culminating in a brutal loss to the tanking Spurs. That being said, Atlanta remains a dangerous team and certainly has a good chance to cover as huge home favorites. The Hawks’ clearest path to cover tonight is on the offensive end. Atlanta averaged 117.4 PPG – the fifth-highest mark in the NBA. They are especially dangerous attacking the rim and getting in the paint where they average the ninth-most points per game.

If the Hawks are going to cover tonight they’re going to need big games from their guards. While Dejounte Murray is questionable with a non-covid illness, Trae Young is firing on all cylinders. Although he is coming off one of his worst games of the season in their loss to San Antonio, he has otherwise been rock-solid since the All-Star break. Over his last 12 games, Young averaged 26.8 PPG and 9.1 APG. He’s seen a massive uptick in efficiency – particularly from deep where he has averaged 2.4 threes per game on 40% shooting.

There are a number of potential X-factors for the Hawks tonight considering eight players have averaged double-digit points since the break. Forward De’Andre Hunter has been rock-solid, averaging 14.2 PPG on 48% shooting. Bogdan Bogdanovic has averaged 12.5 PPG and 2.6 threes per game and always has the potential to get hot. However, the biggest guy to watch is former No. 6 overall pick Onyeka Okongwu. The 22-year-old is coming off a hot stretch of games that has seen him average 17.3 PPG and 9.3 RPG over his last three games.

Final Pistons-Hawks Prediction & Pick

Detroit is a bottom feeder and despite Atlanta’s struggles, this is the perfect get-right spot for them.

Final Pistons-Hawks Prediction & Pick: Atlanta Hawks -14 (-112)