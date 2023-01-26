The Brooklyn Nets (29-17) take on the Detroit Pistons (12-37) on January 26, 2023, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Find out our overview of the NBA odds series featuring our Pistons-Nets odds and picks.

This matchup features one of the winningest rosters in the league against one of the coldest. The Nets have won the last 10 of the 13 home games they played this season, while Detroit has earned four straight losses and is 2-8 in their previous 10 matches.

Brooklyn is primed to be one of the leaders in the Eastern Conference and is catching up with the top-seeded Boston Celtics. The Nets entered the year with three wins and a sole loss from Chicago, then lost four straight after Kevin Durant went down. Brooklyn has since found their groove, entering this contest with two wins in a row.

The Pistons have just found two victories at the turn of the year. They are currently perched at the rock bottom of the Eastern Conference and have the second-worst record so far, besting only the Houston Rockets.

Here are the Pistons-NetsNBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Pistons-Nets Odds

Detroit Pistons: +7.5 (-114)

Brooklyn Nets: -7.5 (-106)

Over: 233 (-110)

Under: 233 (-110)

How To Watch Pistons vs. Nets

TV: Yes Network, Bally Sports Detroit

Stream: NBA Live Pass

Time: 7:40 PM ET / 4:30 PM PT

Why The Pistons Could Cover The Spread

The Pistons continue in their tanking season, but there are glimmers of hope for the team’s bright future. They currently rank dead last in both the Eastern Conference and the Central Division. Their offensive rating stands at 111.5 while their defensive rating is at 119.3.

The silver lining for the Pistons is their ability to catch fouls and make second chances. They make 11.1 offensive rebounds per game, which is better than 18 other NBA teams. Their 21.1 free-throw makes out of 27.2 attempts rank both first in the league. Their 7.1 steals per night is also at the top 14 of the league.

The main cause of concern for Detroit is the injuries suffered by its players. Guards Cade Cunningham and Cory Joseph are out for an indefinite period, as well as big man Marvin Bagley III. Isaiah Livers and Isiah Stewart are also questionable heading into this game.

Detroit’s activity on the offense has been made possible by their veteran forward Bojan Bogdanovic. Across 46 games this season, he is putting up 21.5 points, 2.5 threes, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game. He is also on a 10-game scoring streak of producing 20 or more points per night. Jaden Ivey, Saddiq Bey, and Alec Burks also produce north of 13 points per game. Jalen Duren, the squad’s latest rookie selection, also provides the team with 8.1 points and 8.8 rebounds per game.

Dwane Casey’s squad may be depleted, but the team is still capable of making upset wins. This season, the NBA saw the Pistons pull off wins against the Warriors, Heat, Mavericks, and Nuggets.

Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread

The Nets have one of the deepest rosters in the NBA, with most of their players playing two-way defense. Although the absence of Kevin Durant due to a knee injury will surely be missed, the Nets have still a formidable offensive arsenal. Kyrie Irving leads the team with his 26.7-point average, while Nic Claxton, Seth Curry, and TJ Warren follow suit with point averages of 12.7, 10.2, and 9.9, respectively. The Nets are also producing a 50.8 field-goal percentage and 38.9 three-point shooting, both sitting as the league’s second-best.

While the Nets’ activity in the offense is impressive, they also hold their guard in the defensive aspect. The Nets lead the league with seven blocks per game, with Nic Claxton making three or more blocks in the Nets’ last 12 games. The Nets are also seventh in defensive rating at 111.9 and 13th in steals at 7.1 made per night. In addition to his 7.5 points and 6.4 assists per game, Ben Simmons is a defensive stalwart of the Nets, making 6.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals. Royce O’Neale, Irving, and Durant are also averaging close to one steal and one block per game.

On Thursday, the same Nets look to snatch another win at home. In addition to the Irving-Harris-O’Neale-Simmons-Claxton starting five, the Nets also rely on bench sparks such as Seth Curry, TJ Warren, Yuta Watanabe, Cam Thomas, and Edmond Sumner. At times, Jacque Vaughn also goes deep in his depth chart, utilizing Patty Mills, Markieff Morris, and Day’Ron Sharpe to produce buckets off the bench.

Final Pistons-Nets Prediction & Pick

The Pistons have been terrible on the defensive end of the floor. They may dream that their four-game losing streak will be snapped immediately, but it won’t be in the hands of the Nets who have been outstanding two-way machines this season.

The spread seems a bit hefty and favorable to the young Pistons squad, but it’s best to ride the Nets and bet against the spread, as they have been capable of making double-digit margins in some of their 29 wins this season.

Final Pistons-Nets Prediction & Pick: Brooklyn Nets -7.5 (-106)