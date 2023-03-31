Friday’s NBA slate will be a wild one as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction for this Eastern Conference matchup between two hot teams. The Toronto Raptors (38-38) will travel to take on the Philadelphia 76ers (50-26). Check out our NBA odds series for our Raptors-76ers prediction and pick.

The Toronto Raptors are in ninth place in the Eastern Conference and are towing the line for the playoffs cut-off. They’re in desperate need of wins to hold onto their playoff contention and have won their last three consecutive games. They beat the 76ers once early in the season, so look for them to add another to make it four straight wins.

The Philadelphia 76ers are third in the Eastern Conference standings and firmly hold their spot as they challenge the Celtics for second place. They’ve seen a dominant run in March from Joel Embiid, but they’ve halted to a slowdown at 2-4 in their last six games. Coming off a win, they’ll look to build momentum as home favorites against the Raptors.

Here are the Raptors-76ers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Raptors-76ers Odds

Toronto Raptors: +5.5 (-114)

Philadelphia 76ers: -5.5 (-106)

Over: 224.5 (-110)

Under: 224.5 (-110)

How To Watch Raptors vs. 76ers

TV: Regional Coverage

Stream: NBA League Pass, fuboTV

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

Why The Raptors Could Cover The Spread

The Raptors have found a good groove in their last three games and are in a good position for this upset as they’re the hotter team coming into this matchup. They’ve won their last three games by double-digit margins and have seen huge scoring nights from Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby. Scottie Barnes continues to shine as a rising prospect and notched a career-high 12 assists in their last game against the Heat. If the Raptors continue to find this kind of success on the offensive end, they’ll definitely cover this moderate spread as underdogs.

Gary Trent Jr. will remain ‘questionable’ for this game moving forward, so look for the Raptors’ guards to pick up the ball movement in their play. It’ll be crucial to move the ball to Siakam as the defense closes in on him. They have enough talent on the wings and can make their threes at a 34% clip. If the Raptors’ shooters get hot, look for Toronto to sink a ton of threes early and threaten this 76ers team.

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread

Joel Embiid will continue his usual dominance here with a significant mismatch against Toronto. It’ll be interesting to see if Embiid exploits the matchup early or if he looks to players like Tyrese Maxey and James Harden for a scoring boost. They’re coming off a recent three-game skid that saw them have troubles shooting the ball from deep. Nevertheless, Maxey kept them in both games with 25+ points respectively. If him and Embiid can provide a one-two scoring punch, it’ll be tough for the Raptors to keep up against Philly’s defense.

Tobias Harris remains ‘questionable’ for this one with an illness. The 76ers have won two of the three meetings with the Raptors this season. In those wins, they held them to a combined 191 points. If the 76ers can continue to play their brand of defense, it’ll prove to be a mismatch for the Raptors. Look for the 76ers to lean on Embiid on both ends of the ball as he continues his chase for MVP.

Final Raptors-76ers Prediction & Pick

The 76ers should be able to win this game at home on the back of their defense and how they handled Toronto in the previous meetings. However, the last meet in Philly was decided by just 3 points – let’s take the Raptors to cover the spread and keep this one close as they continue their streaking play.

Final Raptors-76ers Prediction & Pick: Toronto Raptors +5.5 (-114)