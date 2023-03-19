Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

The Toronto Raptors will play the Milwaukee Bucks on the heels of a back-t0-back. We’re in Milwaukee sharing our NBA odds series, making a Raptors-Bucks prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Raptors are coming off a 122-107 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Significantly, the Raptors controlled the game throughout. Fred VanVleet led the way with 28 points and seven assists. Also, Pascal Siakam had 27 points and 10 rebounds. OG Anunoby added 15 points, while Jakob Poeltl had 14 points and 11 rebounds. Additionally, Gary Trent Jr. had 19 points off the bench. The Raptors shot 53.5 percent from the field and also won the battle of the boards 45-42.

The Bucks are coming off a 139-123 home loss to the Indiana Pacers. Initially, it looked like the Bucks were on their way to victory. But things fell apart in the third quarter as a poor defensive effort caused them to give up 40 points. Then, they followed it up with a bad fourth quarter to allow the Pacers to win. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 25 points and nine rebounds. Also, Jrue Holiday added 19 points, while Khris Middleton had 16 points but missed all five 3-pointers. Bobby Portis added 16 points. Finally, the Bucks shot 52.8 percent from the field but allowed the Pacers to shoot 55.7 percent from the field. The Bucks also shot 34.4 percent from the triples and allowed the Pacers to shoot 47.8 percent from the 3-point line. Consequently, the Bucks turned the ball over 12 times.

The Raptors are 35-36 and are currently ninth in the Eastern Conference. Furthermore, they are 5-5 over their past 10 games. The Raptors are 12-23 on the road. Meanwhile, the Bucks are 50-20 and are currently the best team in the Eastern Conference. The Bucks are 7-3 over their last 10 games. Also, the Bucks are 28-7 at home.

The Bucks are 2-0 against the Raptors this season. First, they defeated the Raptors 104-101 in Toronto before beating them 130-122 in Milwaukee.

Here are the Raptors-Bucks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Raptors-Bucks Odds

Toronto Raptors: +9 (-108)

Milwaukee Bucks: -9 (-112)

Over: 234.5 (-110)

Under: 234.5 (-110)

How To Watch Raptors vs. Bucks

TV: NBA, BSW and SN

Stream: NBA

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

Why The Raptors Could Cover The Spread

The Raptors won a big game to keep themselves in the play-in tournament. However, they must get past a Milwaukee team that has catapulted them to the top of the standings. It is a potential playoff preview, and the Raptors could find themselves playing the Bucks in round one if they can get past the play-in. Ultimately, they have to get there first.

Siamkam, VanVleet, Anunoby and Scottie Barnes are the cogs that make the engine go. Moreover, Poeltl has been great since the Raptors traded back for him a few months ago. Poeltl is averaging 14.7 points and 9.6 rebounds in 15 games since he returned to Toronto. Unfortunately, the Raptors are a top-heavy team. The bench is not performing well at all. Sadly, they are averaging only 27.6 points per game. Toronto needs more production from their bench to have a chance.

The Raptors will cover the spread if they can stop Antetokounmpo. Then, they must convert on their shot attempts.

Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread



The Bucks are the best team in the Eastern Conference. Now, they must figure out a way to stay healthy and finish off the final stretch with momentum. Antetokounmpo is obviously the king in Milwaukee, with 31.4 points and 11.9 rebounds per game. Significantly, he has carried the Bucks through thick and thin and is one of the best players in the association. Antetokounmpo has help in Holiday, who averages 19.4 points per game. Meanwhile, Brook Lopez averages 15.5 points per game. Lopez did not play against Indiana and will have the “questionable” tag going into today’s contest. Middleton averages 14.6 points per game and will be an integral key to today’s game. Lastly, Bobby Portis is another option, with 13.8 points and 9.6 rebounds per game.

The Bucks must improve their shooting, as they rank 19th in field-goal shooting percentage. Also, they are 11th in 3-point shooting percentage. The Bucks are also bad at the charity stripe, ranking 29th in free-throw shooting percentage. However, they are the best on the boards, ranking number one in rebounds. The Bucks struggle to handle the rock, ranking 21st in turnovers. Finally, they are 10th in blocked shots.

The Bucks will cover the spread if Antetokounmpo can dominate on both ends. Then, the team must defend the rim with him.

Final Raptors-Bucks Prediction & Pick

The Raptors always play the Bucks tough. Therefore, expect them to keep it close, and the Bucks will have a tough time putting them away.

Final Raptors-Bucks Prediction & Pick: Toronto Raptors: +9 (-108)