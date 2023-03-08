The Toronto Raptors (32-34) visit the Los Angeles Clippers (34-33) on Wednesday night! Action tips off at 10:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Raptors-Clippers prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Toronto has lost two of its last three games but remains in ninth place in the Eastern Conference. The Raptors covered 50% of their games while 56% went over the projected point total. Los Angeles snapped a five-game skid in their most recent game and sits in eighth place in the Western Conference. The Clippers covered 48% of their games while 54% went under. This will be the second and final meeting between the cross-conference foes. LA brought home a 124-113 victory on the road in late December.

Here are the Raptors-Clippers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Raptors-Clippers Odds

Toronto Raptors: +2.5 (-106)

Los Angeles Clippers: -2.5 (-114)

Over: 230 (-110)

Under: 230 (-110)

How To Watch Raptors vs. Clippers

TV: ESPN, SN, Bally SoCal

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT

Why The Raptors Could Cover The Spread

Toronto is fighting for its playoff life at the moment as the Raptors are right in the thick of things in the Eastern Conference. The Raptors need a win tonight after suffering a tight loss to Denver on Monday. Toronto features a stellar defense that allows just 112.1 PPG – the seventh-lowest mark in the league. They are especially adept at putting pressure on opposing offenses and forcing them into mistakes. The Raptors force a turnover on 15% of possessions – the highest rate in the league. That bodes well for their chances of covering tonight considering the Clippers rank 19th in turnover rate and just added the notoriously-turnover prone Russell Westbrook.

Offensively the Raptors have reinvented themselves in recent weeks thanks to the strong play of Fred VanVleet and the addition of Jakob Poeltl. VanVleet has been the steady force behind Toronto’s offense all season thanks to his 19.4 PPG and 6.9 APG. While he struggled with his outside shot to begin the season, VanVleet is averaging 3.7 three per game this month on 36% shooting. A huge part of his improved play has been the addition of Poeltl. The 7’1″ center was reacquired from San Antonio and has done wonders for them on both sides of the ball. Previously lacking a true center, the Raptors have feasted with the pick-and-roll duo of VanVleet and Poeltl. In 10 games with the Raptors, Poeltl averaged 15.4 PPG, 8.9 RPG, and 1.7 blocks per game. Coming off an 18-point outing against the Raptors, look for him to be heavily involved again tonight.

The X-factors for Toronto are their wings – Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby. Siakam leads the team in scoring with 24.7 PPG in addition to 7.6 RPG and 6.0 APG. As for Anunoby, he has put together a strong season with 16.3 PPG and 5.3 RPG. His biggest contributions come on the defensive end, however, thanks to his 1.9 steals and 0.8 blocks per game. With two of the best wings in the league on the other end tonight, both Siakam and Anunoby will need strong defensive performances if the Raptors want to cover.

Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread

Los Angeles snapped a five-game skid in their most recent game but remains in panic mode as they’ve dropped into eighth place in the West. That being said, they are still just firmly in the mix to play their way out of the play-in game thanks to their star power and level of experience on the roster. Additionally, the Clippers feature a strong defense that allows just 113 PPG. Offensively, LA got off to a slow start but has been solid as of late – averaging 115.6 PPG across their last five games.

LA is led by the dynamic duo of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. Both wings have been solid this season with George leading the way with 23.7 PPG and 5.2 APG and Leonard right behind him with 23.3 PPG and 6.2 RPG. Known for their efficient scoring, George is a high-volume outside shooter who averages 2.9 threes per game while shooting 38% from deep. As for Leonard, he does more of his work inside the arc where he shoots 51% overall but remains a threat from deep with a stellar 41% three-point percentage. Leonard has been especially hot of late as he is coming off a 34-point night in their win over Memphis.

The x-factor for the Clippers is guard Russell Westbrook. Westbrook has been a nice addition to the Clippers – particularly thanks to his playmaking. Since arriving, Russ averaged 15.3 PPG and 8.3 APG.

Final Raptors-Clippers Prediction & Pick

LA has been struggling of late but they should be able to take care of the Raptors as slight home favorites.

Final Raptors-Clippers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Clippers -2.5 (-114)