The Houston Rockets square off with the Memphis Grizzlies and a returning Ja Morant Wednesday night! This game will continue our NBA odds series with a Rockets-Grizzlies prediction, pick and we will tell you how to watch as well.

The Houston Rockets are at the bottom of the NBA and have been eliminated from the playoffs already. However, they have a lot of young talent. They are led by Jalen Green with 21.7 points per game. Kevin Porter Jr., Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr., and Kenyon Martin Jr. all average double-figure points per game. They are looking to get back in the win column Wednesday night in Memphis.

The Grizzlies have been without Ja Morant since March 3rd, but he will be returning to the lineup for this game. On the year, Morant averages 27.1 points, 6 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game. He is top ten in the NBA in points and assists. Desmond Bane averages over 20 points a game and Jaren Jackson Jr is at 17.7. Jackson Jr. gets it done on the defensive side of the court even more as leads the NBA in blocks with 3.1 per game. Memphis is second in the Western Conference, but they are only 1.5 games ahead of the Sacramento Kings.

The Rockets have dropped both meetings with Memphis this season with both of those games being played in Houston.

Here are the Rockets-Grizzlies NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Rockets-Grizzlies Odds

Houston Rockets: +12.5 (-110)

Memphis Grizzlies: -12.5 (-110)

Over: 231.5 (-110)

Under: 231.5 (-110)

How To Watch Rockets vs. Grizzlies

TV: Bally Sports Southeast, AT&T SportsNet Southwest

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

Why The Rockets Could Cover The Spread

The Rockets will need to keep the Grizzlies shooting threes. Memphis is sixth worst in the league in three-point percentage. If the Grizzlies do find a lane to drive, the Rockets can not be afraid to foul. “No easy buckets” is something everyone says, but it is especially true when playing Memphis. The Grizzlies are the worst free-throw-shooting team in the NBA at 72.6 percent.

The Rockets can keep this game close, but they have to play physical defense. Making the Grizzlies shoot the three and giving them no easy shots inside is another way the Rockets keep this close.

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread

Having Ja Morant back could be reason enough for the Grizzlies to win this one, but the Grizzlies still have to play solid basketball. Memphis is third in the league in steals, and if they keep up the defensive pressure, Houston will give the ball away. The Rockets commit the second most turnovers per game in the NBA. Houston does not shoot the ball well at all. They are last in the NBA in field goal percentage and three point percentage. As long as Memphis puts pressure on defense, they should not have a problem blowing out the Rockets.

At home this season, the Grizzlies give up just 108.2 points per game. That is second-best in the NBA. Memphis can win this game and cover the spread with their defense alone, but they have the offensive ability to score at a high rate. In home games, they score the seventh most points per game.

Final Rockets-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

The Rockets are not a good road team The Grizzlies have won both meetings this season, and only play better at home. The spread is large, but there is a good chance the Grizzlies cover.

Final Rockets-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Grizzlies -12.5 (-110), Over 231.5 (110)