The NBA’s young core of talent will be on display in this matchup between the Houston Rockets (11-38) and the Detroit Pistons (13-37). Both teams would love to add a win here and gain some more valuable experience for their fresh talent. Check out our NBA odds series for our Rockets-Pistons prediction and pick.

The Houston Rockets are having a rocky season, as many expected. However, they’d like to limit the long-losing streaks and couple together some wins. They’ll have a good opportunity in this one against a Detroit Pistons squad that is in the midst of a rebuild themselves. The Rockets snapped their most recent 13-game losing streak when young star Jalen Green erupted for a career-high 42 points against the Timberwolves. Since, they’ve lost two more games and are looking to avoid another skid. They’ll be without Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. in this one.

The Detroit Pistons are in the midst of contending for the No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick. While it’s a spot no team wants to find themselves in, it doesn’t seem like the worst position when you’re staring at Victor Wembanyama as your potential pick. The Pistons have a young, talented core led by Cade Cunningham. They haven’t been able to stay completely healthy, so there’s an added pressure for role players and veterans of the team to step up. They’re coming off of their first win in Brooklyn in almost five years.

Here are the Rockets-Pistons NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Rockets-Pistons Odds

Houston Rockets: +4 (-105)

Detroit Pistons: -4 (-115)

Over: 236.5 (-110)

Under: 236.5 (-110)

How To Watch Rockets vs. Pistons

TV: Regional Coverage

Stream: fuboTV, NBA League Pass

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

Why The Rockets Could Cover The Spread

The Houston Rockets aren’t playing their best basketball at the moment. Barring a Jalen Green scoring outburst, they often struggle to keep games close due to their lack of defensive efficiency. Since the departure of Christian Wood, the Rockets have failed to establish an identity as a defense, in large part because many of their players are still trying to find their own identities in the NBA. They’re still an exciting team nonetheless, but being without Jalen Green in this one will hurt their scoring numbers. They’re also not playing their best basketball on the road, going 7-17 ATS. Additionally, they’re 1-11 ATS in their last 12 games. It’ll take a collective performance for the Rockets to win this game on the road against Detroit.

Why The Pistons Could Cover The Spread

The Detroit Pistons won their last time out against the Brooklyn Nets 130-122, a win that marked the Pistons’ first road victory against the Nets in almost five years. Saddiq Bey lifted them with 25 points and 9 rebounds to a great team win. It’ll be a huge confidence boost as they’re back on their home court against the Rockets. Bojan Bogdanovic has been playing well lately and has been receiving support from rookies Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren. It’s been exciting to see young players step up in Cade Cunningham’s absence and while it’s not always translating to wins, it shows that the Detroit Pistons have a solid foundation to build on. They’re 8-2 ATS in their last 10 heading into this one, look for the Pistons to still be riding high after their great game in Brooklyn.

Final Rockets-Pistons Prediction & Pick

The Rockets are banged up and haven’t shown any signs of being able to string along a cluster of wins. Detroit has been able to do so, and coming off a win, I like the Pistons to get another win and cover.

Final Rockets-Pistons Prediction & Pick: Detroit Pistons -4 (-115)