NBA Odds: Rockets vs. Suns prediction, odds and pick – 10/30/2022

The Houston Rockets will head to the desert to take on the Phoenix Suns at the Footprint Center. It’s time to check out our exciting NBA odds series as we make a Rockets-Suns prediction and pick.

The Rockets lost 125-111 to the Portland Trailblazers on Friday. Eric Gordon led the team with 18 points by shooting 6 for 10 from the field, including 4 of 7 from beyond the arc. Also, Kevin Porter added 16 points, shooting 6 for 14 from the field, while Alperen Sengun contributed 14 points by shooting 6 for 12 from the floor. KJ Martin came off the bench to chip in 11 points. Subsequently, the Rockets shot 42.6 percent from the floor and lost the battle of the boards 45-39. They also allowed 53.3 percent shooting on defense.

The Suns defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 124-111. Mikal Bridges delivered a season-high 27 points by shooting 10 of 13 from the hardwood, including 3 for 5 from the triples. Additionally, Devin Booker had 16 points while shooting 6 for 14 from the field and missing all four of his 3-point shots. Cameron Johnson had 16 points by hitting 5 of 10 from the floor. Moreover, they had good support from the bench. Torrey Craig had 13 points, converting all six of his field goals, while Cameron Payne added 12 points by shooting 5 of 10 from the floor, including 2 of 3 from beyond the arc. Also, Bismarck Biyombo had 11 points while shooting 5 for 7. Phoenix shot 52.2 percent from the floor while nailing only 30.3 percent of its shots from the triples. Consequently, the Suns only allowed 44.2 percent from the field but also allowed the Pelicans to nail 40.5 percent of their threes.

The Suns swept the season series from the Rockets 4-0 last year. Ultimately, they won three of the four games by 12 or more points. Only one of the contests was a close affair. Subsequently, it was a 124-121 victory in one of the matches in Phoenix.

Here are the Rockets-Suns NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Rockets-Suns Odds

Houston Rockets: +12 (-110)

Phoenix Suns: -12 (-110)

Over: 227.5 (-110)

Under: 227.5 (-110)

Why The Rockets Could Cover The Spread

The Rockets are still in a painful rebuilding mode. However, the last loss the Rockets endured was their only defeat by 12 or more points so far this season. Houston is finding ways to stay competitive even in defeat. Now, they intend to keep that going.

Jalen Green is their top scorer, averaging 20.7 points per game. Additionally, he has 5.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. Green only shoots 39.1 percent from the field and just 37 percent from the triples. Also, Kevin Porter Jr. is averaging 20.5 points per game while shooting 41.9 percent from the floor and 36.7 percent from the triples. He is also averaging 6.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. Likewise, Sengun has 15.3 points per game on an astounding 55.8 percent shooting from the floor and 37.5 percent from the 3-point line. He also has grabbed 10.3 rebounds per game. Gordon scored 15 points per game while shooting 48.1 percent from the field. He also has shot 37 percent from the triples.

The Rockets will look for three things to fix. First, they are struggling to score and must remedy that. Houston currently ranks 23rd in points and must find ways to hit their shots. Subsequently, they are 29th in field goal shooting. The Rockets must cut down on turnovers.

The Rockets will cover the spread if they can win the battle of the boards and establish a lead early. Also, they must avoid critical mistakes that could hurt them down the line.

Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread

The Suns are one of the best teams in the NBA. Ultimately, they have won in a variety of ways. Booker is averaging 29.2 points per game while shooting 51.5 percent from the floor. Also, Deandre Ayton is averaging 15.4 points per game while shooting 54.8 percent. Bridges remains a threat, scoring 15.4 points per game on an astonishing 62 percent shooting.

The Suns dominated the Rockets three times last season. Ultimately, they did this by dominating from beyond the arc and converting their shots from beyond the arc. Phoenix also had a better shooting percentage in every game. Additionally, they stuffed the Houston shooting in the 115-89 victory by preventing them from getting open shots from the 3-point line. The Suns also forced 23 turnovers in that game.

The Suns will cover the spread if they can dominate the boards, hit their free throws, and play suffocating defense. Also, they must avoid mistakes early to avoid falling behind.

Final Rockets-Suns Prediction & Pick

The Suns are the better team by miles. However, the Rockets have stayed competitive and could make this a game, at least until the final few minutes. Expect the Rockets to keep it close, but the Suns should prevail. Houston still covers the spread.

Final Rockets-Suns Prediction & Pick: Houston Rockets: +12 (-110)