Published December 2, 2022

By Griffin Conant · 4 min read

The worst NBA squad in the Western Conference will take on the best as the Houston Rockets make the trip to Arizona to take on the Phoenix Suns. With that being said, it is time to look at our NBA odds series, where our Rockets-Suns prediction and pick will be revealed.

Coming into this one with a 5-16 record overall including back-to-back losses to the Nuggets in the Mile High City, the Rockets are also seeking only their third road win of the season. With the worst record in basketball a year ago, the rebuilding Rockets would love to see any sort of improvement out on the floor this year.

As for the Suns, the exact opposite could not be more true. Fresh off of their sixth straight victory with a splendid effort versus the Bulls that resulted in a 132-113 win, it appears that Phoenix is only starting to heat up.

Here are the Rockets -Suns NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Rockets-Suns Odds

Houston Rockets: +11.5 (-110)

Phoenix Suns: -11.5 (-110)

Over: 229.5 (-110)

Under: 229.5 (-110)

Why The Rockets Could Cover The Spread

Entering play for the 2022-2023 regular season, expectations were obviously considerably low due to the fact that there are a surplus of young players on this roster that are still trying to get their feet wet and adjust to the speed of the professional game. However, many in and around Houston are hopeful for the future even though the rebuilding process may take some time to be complete.

Despite only boasting a 5-16 record overall, the Rockets are surprisingly 11-10 when covering against the spread and have proven to bettors that they can get the job done. Although they are in for a tough matchup versus a high-powered Phoenix Suns team, there is reason to believe that Houston can find a way to cover.

In order to make that a reality, the biggest difference-maker for Houston will be the play of the dynamic duo in Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green. As it stands, Porter Jr. and Green are averaging nearly 20 points per game and combined for 68 points in the two games played in Denver. While inconsistency still occurs between the two in large part because of their youth, there is no doubt that the pair gives Houston the best possible chance at success.

As a whole, Houston is only averaging 109 points per game on offense and have been even worse on the defensive side of things in allowing teams to score 117 points per contest on them. Often overmatched on paper in comparison to their opposition, the Rockets will need to storm out of the gates and get out to a good start to give themselves a shot late. Against Denver, this recipe for success was missing as Houston fell behind by as many as 27 by the end of the first half.

Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread

Through the opening 21 games of the year, Phoenix has rattled off the best record in the west after last year’s Game 7 meltdown against the Mavericks in the Western Conference Semifinals. Nevertheless, the Suns look like a contender once again and haven’t even been fully healthy yet as Chris Paul continues to be out with a nagging heel injury.

Conversely, the Suns haven’t seemed to miss a beat whatsoever as Devin Booker has helped pick up the slack with his electric play on the court. In fact, D-Book went bonkers the last time we saw him in action as he erupted for 51 points on a 20/25 shooting from the floor. Since Paul’s absence, Booker has averaged 30.7 points per game and has even shared the love with his teammates by dishing out 6.1 assists per contest. Obviously, Booker will be the best player on both sides and his ability to take over a game in the blink of an eye will be an intriguing thing to watch later this evening.

While Booker’s play will leave a great impact on whether or not the Suns can cover the spread, Phoenix will need other contributions from players to help seal the deal. At first glance, the obvious pick to put the Suns over the top will be center Deandre Ayton, who recently dropped 30 points on the Bulls and corralled 14 rebounds as well. While Ayton has faced some criticism over the years, he still provides an intimidating presence down low and is the type of player that can hurt a team the most if you don’t keep a body on him. Alas, the former Arizona Wildcats standout may be the most important playmaker when it is all said and done.

Final Rockets-Suns Prediction & Pick

Some bettors may hesitate when looking at the Rockets’ success in covering this season, but not so fast my friend. Don’t overthink it. With a 12-1 record at home and a 13-8 mark ATS, the Suns are the easy pick here.

Final Rockets-Suns Prediction & Pick: Suns -11.5 (-110)