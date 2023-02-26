NBA action will continue on Monday night with this game in the Western Conference. The Houston Rockets (13-46) will visit the Moda Center to take on the Portland Trail Blazers (28-31). Houston looks to snap a long losing streak while the Blazers continue working towards .500. Check out our NBA odds series for our Rockets-Trail Blazers prediction and pick.

The Houston Rockets sit at last place in the Western Conference and are looking like the favorite team to contend for the No. 1 overall pick. They’re currently in the midst of a streak in which they’ve lost their last eight game. They’ll be desperate to bounce back against a tough opponent in Portland.

The Portland Trail Blazers are in 12th place in the West and will need to improve their playing after the All-Star break to have a chance at the play-in spots. They haven’t had a bad season by any means, but with how tough the Western Conference is becoming, the Trail Blazers will need to win games fast to avoid getting left behind.

Here are the Rockets-Trail Blazers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Rockets-Trail Blazers Odds

Houston Rockets: +9.5 (-110)

Portland Trail Blazers: -9.5 (-110)

Over: 230.5 (-110)

Under: 230.5 (-110)

How To Watch Rockets vs. Trail Blazers

TV: NBA TV, NBA League Pass

Stream: NBA League Pass, fuboTV

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT

Why The Rockets Could Cover The Spread

Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. have been the two stars leading this young Rockets squad. They’ll both be out tonight, so the Rockets will have to look towards other role players to fill the gaps and provide some scoring in lieu of their absences. Alperen Sengun will lead the charge in the middle and continue to develop into a skilled big man. He averages 8.8 RPG and is snatching around three offensive rebounds per game. In a game that could see a lot of missed shots, he’ll be crucial down low.

To beat the Trail Blazers, the Rockets will have to focus on the defensive side of the ball and stopping Dame Lillard. Kenyon Martin Jr. will be tasked with locking up the mid range and providing help when Lillard drives to the hoop. The Rockets will have to be diligent in closing out on the Blazers’ shooters and contesting three point shots. If they can get Portland to fall into a shooting slump, they’ll have a chance to make a late run and cover this game.

Why The Trail Blazers Could Cover The Spread

The Trail Blazers will be dealing with a number of injuries heading into this contest. Ryan Archidiacono, Anfernee Simons, Jusuf Nurkic, and Justise Winslow all remain out. Dame Lillard will have to provide the scoring for the Blazers while looking to his teammates for help. Nasir Little and Cam Reddish were able to pick up the slack last game as Lillard sat on the bench (rest), but they couldn’t translate it into a road win against Sacramento. With Lillard fully rested, they’ll look to continue their hot shooting and hop that it’ll be enough to pick up this win.

To win this game, the Blazers will find success if they are able to play as a team and continually swing the ball to the corners. If they can get this young Rockets team to make mistakes on the defensive switches, it should open up some favorable mismatches for the Blazers. They’ll try and win with their shooting as they love shooting on their home rims.

Final Rockets-Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

If Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. were available for this game, we’d probably take a harder look at the Rockets covering this spread. However, with them both out and Lillard returning for the Trail Blazers, I think it will be too big of a mismatch. The spread is wide, so don’t hesitate to throw Portland’s spread into a teaser.

Final Rockets-Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick: Portland Trail Blazers -9.5 (-110)