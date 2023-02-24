The Golden State Warriors host the Houston Rockets for a western battle! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Rockets-Warriors prediction and pick.

The Rockets are one of four teams that are in the hunt for Victor Wembanyama. Houston currently has the worst record in the NBA at (13-45). Despite having a handful of players at All-Star weekend for the Rising Stars Tournament and Skills Challenge, the Rockets can’t seem to finish games. Even without Steph Curry for the Warriors, the Rockets come in as major underdogs.

The Warriors are barely getting by without Curry. At (29-30), they currently own the 10-seed in the West. They are tied with the Utah Jazz record-wise but are only a half-game ahead of the Oklahoma City Thunder. A loss to the Los Angeles Lakers Thursday night didn’t help, as now they are on a back-to-back with some crucial role players out.

Here are the Rockets-Warriors NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Rockets-Warriors Odds

Houston Rockets: +9.5 (-110)

Golden State Warriors: -9.5 (-110)

Over: 231.5 (-110)

Under: 231.5 (-110)

How To Watch Rockets vs. Warriors

TV: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, NBC Sports Bay Area

Stream: NBA League Pass, fuboTV

Time: 10:00 ET/7:00 PT

Why The Rockets Could Cover The Spread

Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. are out for tonight to make matters even worse for the Rockets. Those two combine for 41 points as they have pretty much been a majority of the offense all year long for the Rockets. It’s going to take a lot of effort from the reserves tonight if they want a shot at beating the reigning champs.

The team sent Eric Gordon to the Los Angeles Clippers as they have now lost their only true veteran. The team is extremely young and will have a hard time winning games the rest of the season. This is a great time to play through the young frontcourt in Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun. Sengun is third on the team averaging 15.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists on 56.2% FG percentage. He has the 17th-best rate in the NBA and has been one of the most improved players this year.

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread

Even without Curry, the Warriors should cover this spread. There is a lot of talent out tonight but the Warriors are the much better team. Andrew Wiggins joins Curry, Andre Iguodala, and Gary Payton II on the bench tonight. Draymond Green is questionable with a right-knee contusion but is expected to play tonight. If not, then look for Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole to have a huge night.

This should be one of those games where Poole scores a ton of points. Whether he starts or not, he understands his role and has been huge for them over the last few seasons. He’s averaging 20.9 points and 4.5 assists on the year. Klay is right above him at 21.4 per game but is only shooting 42.1% on the season.

Final Rockets-Warriors Prediction & Pick

I expect the Warriors to cover this spread at home. The Rockets are not in a position to win many games right now, especially without Green and Porter Jr.

Final Rockets-Warriors Prediction & Pick: Warriors -9.5 (-110)