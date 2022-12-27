By Aidan Cotter · 4 min read

The Phoenix Suns (19-5) visit the Memphis Grizzlies (20-12) on Tuesday night. Action tips off at 8:10 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Suns-Grizzlies prediction and pick.

Phoenix has lost three consecutive games and dropped to fifth in the Western Conference. The Suns are 18-16 against the spread while 53% of their games have gone under the projected point total. Memphis has lost three of their last four but still sits in third in the West. The Grizzlies are 15-15-2 against the spread while 55% of their games have gone under. This will be the second of four meetings between the teams this season. Memphis took a 125-100 victory in the Phoenix last Friday.

Here are the Suns-Grizzlies NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Suns-Grizzlies Odds

Phoenix Suns: +8 (-106)

Memphis Grizzlies: -8 (-114)

Over: 226.5 (-110)

Under: 226.5 (-110

Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread

If Phoenix is going to avoid dropping four straight games, they’ll need Chris Paul to turn back the clock and record a vintage performance. While Paul plays just 31.8 minutes per game, he will likely be called upon much more often tonight. While CP3 isn’t the same level of a scorer as he used to be, he remains an incredible playmaker. Paul averages just 12.3 PPG and is shooting an ugly 40% from the field and 34% from three. However, he remains one of the best passers in the NBA by averaging 9.1 APG. Paul is still a pest on defense as well where he averages 1.5 steals per game. Coming off a 17-point, 16-assist performance on Christmas Day, he’ll need an even bigger performance tonight if they want to cover against a team they just lost to by 25.

Assuming CP3 has enough left in the tank tonight, Phoenix again will rely on center Deandre Ayton to handle a bulk of the scoring load. Ayton has had an up-and-down season marred by off-season drama between himself and coach Monty Williams that has recently reared its head again. On the court, however, Ayton has played as well as ever. The skilled center averaged 17.8 PP and 9.7 RPG while shooting an efficient 62% from the field. Ayton has been the number one option when Booker sits as his scoring jumps to over 20 PPG. Memphis has a bruising frontline – making it all the more important that Ayton performs well.

The biggest X-factor in Phoenix covering the spread is the play of forward Mikal Bridges. Bridges is a strong defender and typically finds himself as a role player alongside Booker. However, he shifts into the secondary scoring option when Booker sits. For the season Bridges averages a hair under 16 PPG while shooting 39% from beyond the arc. He has struggled mightily over their last three losses but has a good opportunity to turn it around against a Memphis team that was just gashed by Golden State on Christmas Day.

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread

Memphis finds itself reeling following their 14-point loss to the Warriors on Sunday. The usually-stout Memphis defense allowed Golden State to shoot 41% from beyond the arc in the loss and they were uncharacteristically outrebounded. Both of those things will need to change quickly if they want to cover a hefty spread against the Suns. Without Booker, Phoenix will likely rely on the three-point shot early and often as they attempt to play spoiler.

While Memphis did themselves no favors on the glass or defensively in their last game, their biggest issue came on offense. The Grizzlies couldn’t get anything going against one of the worst defenses in the NBA. In guard Desmond Bane’s second game back from injury he struggled mightily – scoring just nine points on 2-13 shooting. He’ll likely fair much better tonight against a Phoenix team he scored 17 points against last week. For the season, Bane averages 23 PPG while shooting 41% from three. He will need to quickly find his way again tonight if his team wants to cover.

Memphis may not have been able to get anything going of offense in their last game, but that was of no fault of point guard Ja Morant. Morant scored 36 points in the loss, shooting 15-29 from the field. He did it all for Memphis on Christmas, chipping in seven rebounds and eight assists as well. That was just another day at the office for Morant who is in the midst of an incredible season. The shifty point guard averages 26.8 PPG and 7.9 APG for the season and will likely again be the focal point of Memphis’ attack.

Final Suns-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

After getting embarrassed on Christmas Day, I like the Grizzlies to come out firing and make short work of the injured Suns.

Final Suns-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Memphis Grizzlies -8 (-114)