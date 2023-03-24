Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

The Phoenix Suns will head up the interstate-5 freeway to face off with the Sacramento Kings. We’re in the California Capitol sharing our NBA odds series, making a Suns-Kings prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Suns fell 122-111 to the Los Angeles Lakers in their showdown on Wednesday. Initially, they led 26-23 after the first quarter. But a bad second quarter put them behind the 8-ball and left them scattering to rally. Consequently, the Suns could not rally from a 3-point fourth-quarter deficit and fell apart in the end. Devin Booker led the Suns with 33 points. Also, Chris Paul added 18 points. But the rest of the starters were mediocre, and the bench did not pick up the slack. Significantly, the Suns converted 46.7 percent of their shots while allowing 55.7 percent. The Suns also allowed the Lakers to shoot 47.1 percent from the triples and also turned the ball over 17 times.

The Kings fell 132-109 to the Boston Celtics at home. Significantly, the Kings were in the game and competing with the Eastern Conference champions. But things took a turn for the worse as they allowed a 6-point halftime deficit to balloon into a 15-point deficit going into the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, it only got worse, and the Kings could not rally. De’Aaron Fox led the way with 18 points, while Domantas Sabonis added 16 points and 13 rebounds. Also, Keegan Murray added 15 points. The bench stumbled and could not match any of the intensity. Moreover, the Kings shot 48.1 percent from the field and allowed the Celtics to shoot 53.3 percent from the field. The Kings also converted 38.6 percent of their 3-point chances and allowed the Celtics to hit 40.9 percent. Finally, the Kings shot just 66.7 percent at the charity stripe and committed 14 turnovers.

The Suns come into this game with a record of 38-34. However, they are 5-5 over a 10-game stretch and 2-5 since Kevin Durant suffered an ankle injury. The Suns are 15-22 away from home. Meanwhile, the Kings are 43-29. The Kings are also 6-4 over their past 10 games. Furthermore, they are 21-15 at home.

The Suns are trying to win the season series, as they won the first two games. However, they lost the most recent contest 128-119 at home to the Kings.

Here are the Suns-Kings NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Suns-Kings Odds

Phoenix Suns: +4 (-110)

Sacramento Kings: -4 (-110)

Over: 239 (-110)

Under: 239 (-110)

How To Watch Suns vs. Kings

TV: NBCS and BSAZ

Stream: NBA

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread

The Suns are without two of their top players. Unfortunately, Ayton will miss this game, marking his third in a row. Booker is still around, averaging 28.1 points per game. Additionally, he has a 49.1 shooting percentage and 56.5 over the last 5 games. But Booker needs him. Unfortunately, Durant is also out, so that means someone else must step up. Paul must rediscover the fountain of youth and lead the charge as another option. Otherwise, the Suns must rely on a bench that averages 35.8 points per game.

The Suns average 113.3 points per game as a unit. However, it has dipped slightly recently, with the Suns averaging 112.6 points over five games. The Suns have also allowed 111.75 points per game. Conversely, the defense has gotten worse without Ayton and Durant, as Phoenix has allowed 119.6 points over five games. The Suns average 44 rebounds per game. Additionally, they average 14 turnovers.

The Suns will cover the spread if they can get supplementary scoring. Then, their defense must play efficiently.

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

The Kings have had time to rest. Now, they are ready to rebound. Fox averages 25.4 points per game. Meanwhile, Sabonis averages 19 points and 12.5 rebounds. Kevin Huerter and Harrison Barnes are great secondary options for the Kings. Significantly, Huerter averages 15 points, while Barnes averages 14.9 points per game. The bench averages 37.8 points per game.

The Kings continue to be hot on offense, averaging 120.9 points per game. However, the offense has stumbled slightly recently, averaging 115.8 over five games. The defense allows 118.5 points per game. Likewise, it has allowed 117.6 over a 5-game stretch. The Kings grab 42.3 rebounds per game. Likewise, they commit 13.8 turnovers per game.

The Kings will cover the spread if they can hit their shots. Then, they must stop Booker and force the Suns to go elsewhere.

Final Suns-Kings Prediction & Pick

The Suns are hurting. Moreover, the Kings are angry. Give me a healthy, angry Kings team over a battered, defeated Suns team. Therefore, you know the direction I am going.

Final Suns-Kings Prediction & Pick: Sacramento Kings: -4 (-110)