The Phoenix Suns will head to Mo Town to face the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. We’re in the Motor City, sharing our NBA odds series, making a Suns-Pistons prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Suns are coming off a 106-94 victory over the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden. Ultimately, they controlled the pace of the game and led for a majority of the contest. Mikal Bridges had 25 points to lead Phoenix. Meanwhile, Daric Saric added 14 points and 13 rebounds. Chris Paul added 15 points and eight assists. Significantly, the Suns shot only 43.2 percent but held the Celtics to 38.7 percent shooting. Phoenix also won the battle of the boards 53-43. Additionally, they forced 14 turnovers.

The Pistons are coming off a 118-112 victory over the Charlotte Hornets at Little Caesars Arena. Amazingly, Jaden Ivey scored 24 points and seven assists to lead Detroit. Bojan Bodganovic added 21 points. Meanwhile, Saddiq Bey had 22 points and eight rebounds. The Pistons shot 50.6 percent from the field and 43.8 percent from the triples.

The Suns enter this game with a record of 28-26. However, they are 9-17 on the road. The Suns are 7-3 over their previous 10 games. Meanwhile, the Pistons come into this contest with a record of 14-39. The Pistons are 7-19 at Little Caesars Arena. Also, they are 3-7 over their last 10 games.

The Suns defeated the Pistons 108-106 in their matchup in Phoenix earlier this season. However, the Pistons are 6-4 against the Suns over the previous 10 contests.

Here are the Suns-Pistons NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Suns-Pistons Odds

Phoenix Suns: -4.5 (-114)

Detroit Pistons: +4.5 (-106)

Over: 227 (-110)

Under: 227 (-110)

How To Watch Suns vs. Pistons

TV: BSDE and NBCS

Stream: NBA

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread

The Suns are still without Chris Paul. However, they managed to go into the TD Garden and beat an NBA Finals contender. They now must take on Detroit in a back-to-back. The Suns will likely get Booker back on Tuesday. For now, they must persevere at least one more time without him. The Suns have remained afloat without Booker and will try and do it again tonight.

Deandre Ayton averages 17.7 points per game with 10.1 rebounds. Likewise, Bridges averages 17 points. Paul averages 14.1 points per game and 8.5 assists. Therefore, these guys are who the Suns depend on to make a difference. The Suns need Ayton, Bridges, and Paul to deliver a solid performance and control the tempo as they did last night. Then, they can prepare for the return of Booker.

The Suns score a lot of buckets. Ultimately, Phoenix ranks 22nd in field goal shooting percentage and fourth in 3-point shooting percentage. The Suns are also seventh from the charity stripe. Additionally, the Suns rank 13th in rebounds, 12th in turnovers, and eighth in blocked shots.

The Suns could cover the spread if they convert on their shooting opportunities and control the pace. Likewise, they must avoid mistakes and put the game away early, not giving Detroit a chance to come back.

Why The Pistons Could Cover The Spread

The Pistons are rebuilding and do not have much to offer this season. However, they still have some players that can control a game and may eventually become elite. Bogdanovic leads the Pistons with 21.4 points per game. Unfortunately, he has had to take the role due to the season-ending injury to Cade Cunmngham in November. But he continues to achieve. Meanwhile, Ivey is solid, averaging 15.3 points per game while Bey averages 14.8 points per game.

These four lead a Detroit team that ranks 26th in field goal shooting percentage. Also, they are 16th in 3-point shooting percentage. The Pistons are also 20th from the free-throw line. Moreover, they are mediocre on the boards, ranking 19th in rebounds. The Pistons also frequently turn the ball over, ranking 21st in turnovers. Also, they are 28th in blocked shots. Can the Pistons actually find a way to win two games in a row?

The Pistons could cover the spread if they can play lockdown defense and prevent the Suns from garnering any space. Additionally, they could win if they hit their shots and avoid mistakes.

Final Suns-Pistons Prediction & Pick

The Suns are still in the playoff hunt despite their injuries. Significantly, this showcases how much depth they have, along with the good coaching performance by Monty Williams. The Pistons are a terrible team and not a threat on most nights. Therefore, the best bet is to take the Suns to cover the odds. But do not be surprised if they struggle to put Detroit away.

Final Suns-Pistons Prediction & Pick: Phoenix Suns: -4.5 (-114)