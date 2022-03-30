NBA Odds: Suns vs. Warriors prediction, odds, pick and more – 3/30/2022

The NBA regular season continues with games on Wednesday. The Phoenix Suns will hit the road and take on the Golden State Warriors. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and make a Suns-Warriors prediction and pick.

These two teams have had somewhat different seasons so far. The Phoenix Suns have been a powerhouse this season and are coming off eight straight wins. While the Golden State Warriors have struggled with injuries and are coming off three straight losses. If both teams were completely healthy this would be a great game, but that is not the case.

Here are the Suns-Warriors NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Suns-Warriors Odds

Phoenix Suns: -4 (-106)

Golden State Warriors: +4 (-114)

Over: 222.5 (-110)

Under: 222.5 (-110)

Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread

The Phoenix Suns have quite possibly been the best team in basketball. When the Suns are healthy they run over the competition. Through 75 games they have a ridiculous record of 61-14. The Suns have been competitive in almost every single game they have played this season. Their most recent win came over the Philadelphia 76ers by 10. Philly is one of the toughest teams in the league, and to beat them by double digits is no small feat. The Suns will look to carry that same energy and momentum into their match-up in Golden State. Phoenix should have no problem adding another win to their record on Wednesday.

It seems like the only thing that could stop the Suns is injuries. Currently, the Suns have five players listed on their injury report, only one of which is questionable. However, the Suns recently got Chris Paul back and that has been making a big difference. Phoenix has its key contributors available and will be able to play at a high level on Wednesday.

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread

When the Golden State Warriors have been healthy this season they have looked like one of the best teams in the league. The problem is that they have struggled to stay healthy for the whole season. Through 76 games they still have an impressive record of 48-28. Yet, this Warriors team has struggled recently and is coming off a 28 point loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. Golden State will look to turn things around against the toughest opponent in the league. Phoenix will certainly be a challenge for the Warriors, but they could pull off the upset.

While quantity of injuries may not be a concern, the quality of the injured players is. Steph Curry remains out with a foot injury and James Wiseman has been shut down for the season. The Warriors without Steph just aren’t the same team. While they have had to adapt for a while now, it isn’t any easier. Expect Golden State to struggle without its leader.

Final Suns-Warriors Prediction & Pick

This is not a very difficult decision. If both these teams were at their best this would really be an amazing game, but unfortunately, that’s not the case. The Suns have been on fire lately and they have just been blowing by some of the league’s top competition. Golden State, on the other hand, has struggled without Curry. The Warriors have failed to get things going and will likely continue to struggle on Wednesday. Given all of this, pick the Suns to win and cover.

FINAL SUNS-WARRIORS PICK: Phoenix Suns -4 (-106)

FINAL SUNS-WARRIORS SCORE PREDICTION: Suns 114 – Warriors 104