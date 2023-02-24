The Oklahoma City Thunder (28-30) visit the Phoenix Suns (32-28) on Friday night! Action tips off at 10:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Thunder-Suns prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Oklahoma City is coming off an overtime loss to the Jazz last night and sits in 11th in the Western Conference. The Thunder covered 63% of their games while 57% went over the projected point total. Phoenix won two of their last three games heading into the All-Star break and reside in fifth place in the West. The Suns covered 53% of their games while 53% went under. This will be the first of four meetings between the conference foes.

Here are the Thunder-Suns NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Thunder-Suns Odds

Oklahoma City Thunder: +8 (-110)

Phoenix Suns: -8 (-110)

Over: 229.5 (-108)

Under: 229.5 (-112)

How To Watch Thunder vs. Suns

TV: ESPN, Bally Oklahoma, Bally Arizona

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT

Why The Thunder Could Cover The Spread

Oklahoma City remains firmly in contention to make the Western Conference play-in game and play spoiler to a number of veteran teams. The young Thunder have clearly accelerated their timetable this season as they have been one of the most surprising teams in the NBA. Oklahoma City features an explosive offense that ranks fourth in scoring with 117.9 PPG. They feast in the paint as their 55.8 interior PPG ranks fourth in the league. Additionally, the Thunder love to push the pace and get up a ton of shots as they lead the NBA in field goal attempts per game. Defensively, Oklahoma City can give up their fair share of buckets but they do notably rank third in forced turnover rate.

The Thunder are led by a breakout star in Shai Gilegous-Alexander. SGA has been incredible this season and was rewarded with his first All-Star game appearance. The fifth-year guard averages 31 PPG and 5.7 APG. Additionally, he is an incredibly underrated defensive playmaker who averages 1.1 blocks and 1.6 steals per game. While SGA is questionable tonight after last night’s game, he will likely end up playing and automatically gives the Thunder a chance to cover.

For as good as SGA has been this season, the development of Josh Giddey has to have Thunder fans elated. Giddey has taken a huge leap in his second NBA season, averaging 16.3 PPG, 7.8 RPG, and 5.8 APG. The nightly triple-double threat can struggle with his outside shot at times but remains an impact player on both ends of the floor. After an 18-point, 11-rebound performance against the Jazz, look for Giddey to have a huge impact tonight especially if SGA is limited.

Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread

Phoenix withstood a brutal winter stretch with Devin Booker out and now finds themselves as the favorites to win the Western Conference. While that has a lot to do with the acquisition of Kevin Durant (who will not be playing tonight), the Suns remain a serious NBA Finals contender. While Phoenix’s offense has struggled this season, they have been stout on the defensive end. They allow just 111.3 PPG – the fifth-lowest mark in the league. Phoenix will have a huge advantage on the offensive glass tonight as they rank sixth in offensive rebound rate. That bodes well for their chances of covering tonight considering the Thunder have the second-worst defensive rebound rate.

The key for Phoenix to take care of business against a frisky Thunder team is superstar Devin Booker. Booker missed over a month due to an injury but returned in early February. In four games since his return, the Suns are 3-1 with two double-digit wins. He’s looked rusty but has still been effective upon returning. Over his last four games, Booker averaged 22.8 PPG and 5.5 APG while shooting 46% field goal percentage. Despite shooting just 26% from three since returning, expect Booker to get back on track as he continues to shake the rust off. Considering the Thunder rank 20th with 116.3 points allowed per game, tonight would be the perfect opportunity for him to do just that.

The X-factor for Phoenix tonight is big man Deandre Ayton. Ayton had a rocky start to the season but has really come along in the last month. In eight February games, the seven-footer averaged 24 PPG and 10.0 RPG while shooting an astronomical 71% from the floor. He remains a strong offensive rebounder with 2.8 ORPG and should feast on a vulnerable Thunder front line.

Final Thunder-Suns Prediction & Pick

Despite their loss to the Jazz last night, the Thunder once again proved frisky and should do the same tonight. Pay attention to the status of SGA but if he is active I’d hammer the Thunder.

Final Thunder-Suns Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma City Thunder +8 (-110)