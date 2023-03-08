The Oklahoma City Thunder (31-34) visit the Phoenix Suns (36-29) on Wednesday night! Action tips off at 9:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Thunder-Suns prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Oklahoma City has won three straight games and sits in 11th place in the Western Conference. The Thunder covered 61% of their games while 60% went over the projected point total. Phoenix has won four of their last five to propel them into fourth place in the West. The Suns covered 56% of their games while 52% went under. This will be the second of four meetings between the conference foes. Phoenix won the first matchup in late February, 124-115.

Here are the Thunder-Suns NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Thunder-Suns Odds

Oklahoma City Thunder: +13.5 (-110)

Phoenix Suns: -13.5 (-110)

Over: 233.5 (-110)

Under: 233.5 (-110)

How To Watch Thunder vs. Suns

TV: Bally Oklahoma, Bally Arizona

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT

Why The Thunder Could Cover The Spread

Oklahoma City is firmly in the mix in a jam-packed Western Conference but they do have a tough matchup tonight and will be without star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. That being said, the Thunder have a good chance to cover a hefty road spread tonight thanks to their stellar offense and frantic defense. Oklahoma City averages 118.4 PPG – the second-highest mark in the NBA. They live inside the paint as their 55.6 PPG ranks third in the league. Defensively, the Thunder are nothing to write home about but they do generate a ton of extra possessions via turnovers. The Thunder force 17.1 turnovers per game – the highest mark in the league. While Phoenix is average at taking care of the ball, the turnover battle will likely decide this game.

With SGA and rookie Jalen Williams (wrist) out, the Thunder will likely turn to second-year wing Josh Giddey. Giddey has broken out this season and looks the part of a rising star. The 20-year-old averages 16.3 PPG, 7.8 RPG, and 6.2 APG and is coming off arguably the best game of his career. In their win over Golden State last night, Giddey amassed a triple-double with 17 points, 17 assists, and 11 rebounds. That was just the latest in what has been an incredible stretch of playmaking for the 6’8″ guard. Over his last four games, Giddey averaged 20.3 PPG, 12.5 APG, and 8.8 RPG. Look for him to continue his strong play tonight as the bonafide No. 1 option.

For as good as Giddey has been this season, it’s actually been fellow wing Luguentz Dort who has stepped up in SGA’s absences. In nine games without their star, Dort averaged 19.3 PPG and 2.6 threes per game. While he typically averages just 14.1 PPG, Dort is coming off a 19-point, eight-rebound performance against the Warriors and should continue to produce tonight with an added workload.

Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread

Phoenix is rolling right now and looks the part of a serious NBA Finals contender now that Kevin Durant is in the mix. Since his debut, the Suns have won three consecutive games with two of those coming by double digits. The addition of KD is borderline unfair considering how strong Phoenix had been without him. For the season, the Suns ranked just 20th in offense thanks to their slow pace but allowed the fourth-fewest points per game. Just because they didn’t put up a ton of points doesn’t mean their offense wasn’t working – on the country. Phoenix ranks in the top five in assists with 27.1 APG and three-point percentage with 38%.

The addition of Durant raises Phoenix’s floor and ceiling tremendously. KD has been nothing short of remarkable since joining the Suns, averaging 26.7 PPG while shooting 69% from the floor. KD’s size and skill are something the Thunder will have a tough time defending considering the plethora of offensive options for Phoenix. After a 37-point outing in their most recent win over Dallas, KD looks fully acclimated and ready to make a playoff push with his new team.

For as good as KD is, Phoenix’s most important player remains Devin Booker. The heart and soul of the Phoenix offense, Booker has cemented himself as a premier player in the NBA. While he did miss a significant stretch this season, Booker has looked solid upon his return. Since returning in early February, Booker has averaged 27.6 PPG, 4.7 RPG, and 6.8 APG while shooting 50% overall and 33% from three. While he initially had some rust from deep, he has nailed 10 of his 20 three-point attempts in March and should be firing all on cylinders tonight.

Final Thunder-Suns Prediction & Pick

The large spread is tricky but I do like the potential for a backdoor-cover from the frisky Thunder.

Final Thunder-Suns Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma City Thunder +13.5 (-110)