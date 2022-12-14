By Chris Spiering · 3 min read

The Los Angeles Clippers host the Minnesota Timberwolves for the nightcap! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Timberwolves-Clippers prediction and pick.

The Timberwolves have had a tough month of December. Karl-Anthony Towns remains out with a right calf strain and they aren’t winning games. They sit at (13-14) on the year and aim to get back on track against LA. The Twolves have lost back-to-back to the Portland Trail Blazers and remain on the road for two more games.

As for LA, they are coming off of a huge win over the Boston Celtics. In fact, they handled the Celtics rather easily who are the league’s top team at this point in the season. The Clippers improved to (16-13) on the year which has them firmly in the 6th seed in the West as many predicted they would be. A win tonight and a loss from the Blazers would move them up in the standings.

Here are the Timberwolves-Clippers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Minnesota Timberwolves: +6.5 (-110)

Los Angeles Clippers: -6.5 (-110)

Over: 223 (-110)

Under: 223 (-110)

Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread

Jordan McLaughlin and Taurean Prince are also out for tonight. DeAngelo Russell is currently questionable with a left-knee contusion. This team is short-handed but they still have a chance to cover this spread. Anthony Edwards has been another site to see in year three. He’s averaging 22.7 points per game, 5.6 rebounds, and four assists along with 1.9 steals. He’s getting the job done on both sides of the floor and will need to have a huge game if they want to see success tonight.

Missing Russell and Towns would really hurt them tonight. Russell is on track to play but they are already down their backup PG. Jaylen Nowell and Jaden McDaniels are two players to keep an eye out for in this game. They are both averaging north of 10 points per game as they are crucial for this team’s ability to spread the floor. These are the types of games where they get to showcase their ability with potentially two starters and two role players out.

Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread

LA is coming off a great performance. John Wall was a big part of it. However, they won’t get to see Wall do it again tonight as he is out with right knee management. Norman Powell is also out for tonight’s game. The good news is that both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are healthy and that is all that LA cares about right now. We haven’t seen them in action together much and the last game was a huge reason why there were high expectations. LA handled the Celtics. Leonard and George combined for 51 points and should continue to do so as long as they are healthy. This is a scary team.

Leonard is averaging just 13.1 points per game in his nine games this season. Furthermore, he is averaging 5.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and just 0.6 steals on the year. Expect those numbers to rise the more the season continues on. George is averaging 23.8 per game and 1.5 steals to go along with it. These two are known to be two of the best all-around players in the game which shows how tough it is to beat them. This Clippers’ team is also coached by Ty Lue and he has done a fantastic job in his short time in LA.

Final Timberwolves-Clippers Prediction & Pick

Minnesota is (10-17) ATS and the Clippers are (14-15) ATS. LA should win this game and cover against a short-handed Timberwolves squad.

Final Timberwolves-Clippers Prediction & Pick: Clippers -6.5 (-110)