Aidan Cotter is a freelance Sports Betting/Fantasy writer for ClutchPoints. He specializes in NBA and NFL betting but also contributes towards College Football and College Basketball predictions.

The Minnesota Timberwolves (39-40) visit the Brooklyn Nets (43-35) on Tuesday night! Action tips off at 7:40 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Timberwolves-Nets prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Timberwolves- Nets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Timberwolves-Nets Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves: -2 (-110)

Brooklyn Nets: +2 (-110)

Over: 224 (-110)

Under: 224 (-110)

How To Watch Timberwolves vs. Nets

TV: Bally North, YES

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread

Last 10 & Standing: 4-6 (Ninth in the West)

ATS Record: 37-42 (47%)

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Over Record: 38-41 (48%)

Minnesota enters tonight’s game with, for the first time seemingly all season, their playoff spot essentially locked in. The Timberwolves cannot afford to lose every game the rest of the way, but considering they hold a two-game lead over the 11th-place Mavericks and are two games back of the sixth-place Warriors, there isn’t much they can change standings-wise. That being said, the Timberwolves will be highly motivated to pick up a win and get one step closer to clinching a postseason berth. Additionally, they dropped an overtime heart-breaker to Brooklyn last month and will likely be looking to avenge their home loss.

Minnesota features a well-rounded roster as they have added a ton of veteran talent over the last year. That being said, the Timberwolves go as far as Anthony Edwards takes them. Edwards’ scoring dipped in recent games but he still averaged 21.8 PPG over his last five. He may be licking his chops at the matchup tonight after dropping 32 on the Nets last month. Additionally, the 21-year-old is coming off a monster 37-point outing against the Blazers and could be in for a high usage night with Karl-Antony Towns questionable.

The X-factor for the Timberwolves tonight is point guard Mike Conley. Conley was somewhat of an afterthought in a wild trade deadline but his move to Minnesota may prove to be among the more consequential moves in the league. The veteran point guard provides the young Wolves with a stabilizing force on both ends of the floor. He really started to hit his stride in recent games, averaging 14.2 PPG, 4.4 APG, and 1.4 steals per game over his last five outings. While the Nets did hold him to just 10 PPG on 24% shooting in two prior matchups, his 8.0 APG in those games is something worth tracking when looking at player props.

Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread

Last 10 & Standing: 4-6 (Sixth in the East)

ATS Record: 40-37-1 (52%)

Over Record: 35-42-1 (46%)

Brooklyn sits in a solid position as we enter the final full week of the regular season. The Nets are likely locked into the sixth seed considering they are two games ahead of the seventh-place Heat and 2.5 games behind the fifth-place Knicks. Even so, the Nets will likely be inclined to secure their postseason berth tonight. They have an excellent opportunity to do just that tonight against a team they just beat on the road last month.

Brooklyn features a well-rounded roster with a number of capable contributors. While they certainly lack the star power they had at the beginning of the season, their deadline deals gave them considerable depth and wing talent.

First among that talent is Mikal Bridges. Bridges has been a revelation since arriving in Brooklyn, averaging 27.6 PPG while shooting 50% from the floor. The lockdown defender has been especially dialed in from beyond the arc as a member of the Nets with 2.8 threes per game and a 42% three-point shooting percentage. This will be Bridges’ fourth time facing Minnesota this season – a team he thrived against. Against the Wolves, Bridges averaged 27 PPG on 60% shooting. With two 40-point games in his last four appearances, look for another monster night from the budding star.

With how good Bridges has been since arriving in Brooklyn, Cam Johnson’s play has largely flown under the radar. The sharp-shooting wing averaged 16.7 PPG as a Net despite his shooting not being all the way there. While 2.4 threes per game are solid, his 36% from deep is a far cry from his career mark of 39%. That being said, Johnson averaged 22 PPG in two prior meetings with Minnesota and he should find a ton of open looks considering the Timberwolves allow the eighth-highest three-point percentage in the league.

Final Timberwolves-Nets Prediction & Pick

In a matchup of equal proportions for two evenly-matched teams, it is hard to believe the Nets are home underdogs. Especially considering they already beat the Timberwolves on the road just last month, we’ll ride the Nets and keep an eye on Mikal Bridges Over 27.5 Points (-106).

Final Timberwolves-Nets Prediction & Pick: Brooklyn Nets +2 (-110)