The Minnesota Timberwolves (24-24) visit the Houston Rockets (10-36) on Monday night. Action tips off at 8:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Timberwolves-Rockets prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Minnesota has won two in a row but still sits in eighth place in the Western Conference. The Timberwolves covered 46% of their games while 52% went under the projected point total. Houston has lost 13 straight games and holds the worst record in the NBA. The Rockets covered 39% of their games while 50% went over. This will be the third and final meeting between the two teams. The Timberwolves have won each game by at least eight points.

Here are the Timberwolves-Rockets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Timberwolves-Rockets Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves: -5.5 (-110)

Houston Rockets: +5.5 (-110)

Over: 234 (-110)

Under: 234 (-110)

How To Watch Timberwolves vs. Rockets

TV: Bally North, ATTSN Southwest

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread

Minnesota is coming off back-to-back home wins over Toronto and Houston. The Timberwolves have won all three prior matchups with the Rockets and have a great chance to sweep the season series tonight thanks to their strong offense. Minnesota ranks 11th in scoring (115.3 PPG) and fourth in shooting percentage (49%). The Timberwolves are especially potent in the paint, ranking eighth in scoring down low (54.3 PPG). While the Rockets do a good job defending the interior, they are a poor defense overall where they rank 25th in points allowed (117.5 Opp. PPG).

Offensively, the Timberwolves rely primarily on budding star Anthony Edwards. The third-year forward leads the team with 24.1 PPG while also chipping in 6.0 RPG and 4.4 APG. Edwards is an efficient scorer as he is shooting 46% overall and 36% from three this season. Additionally, he is a menace on the defensive end with 1.7 steals and 0.6 blocks per game. He should be due for another strong outing against the Rockets tonight as he averaged 28 PPG in three prior matchups with Houston. That includes his most recent outing last weekend where he scored 44 points in their home win.

While the Timberwolves haven’t lived up to their preseason expectations, the fact that they’re still contending for a playoff spot without star Karl-Anthony Towns is impressive in its own right. A huge reason for their continued success has been the play of point guard D’Angelo Russell. Russell has really turned things on in recent games as he’s averaged 18.2 PPG and 5.8 APG across their last five games. He’s shot 53% over that span and has been especially lethal from beyond the arc with 3.2 threes per game.

Wolves’ center Rudy Gobert is questionable tonight. His status is up in the air but regardless of whether he is active or not, forward Kyle Anderson figures to play a big role yet again. Anderson isn’t much of a scorer, but he contributes up and down the box score. Over his last five games, Anderson has averaged 10 PPG, 8.8 RPG, and 6.0 APG. Additionally, his defensive numbers have been strong with 2.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game.

Why The Rockets Could Cover The Spread

If Houston wants to cover tonight, they are going to need to find a way to break through Minnesota’s defense. The Rockets rank 29th in scoring (109.7) but have somehow been even worse against the Timberwolves. They’ve averaged just 105.7 PPG in their three prior matchups with Minnesota. That being said, they have a good chance to cover as home underdogs thanks to their pair of young stars Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green.

While Green and Sengun are raw and inexperienced, the two have flashed incredible potential in their young careers. For the season, Green leads the team with 21.7 PPG despite shooting just 41%. Sengun leads the team in rebounding with 9.0 RPG while also ranking third in scoring with 15.2 PPG. Both players have really stepped things up recently and thus they give Houston a good chance to compete tonight.

Over his last five games, Green averaged 25.3 PPG on 46% shooting. He’s improved his outside shot during that span with 3.3 threes per game on 39% shooting. For as good as he has been recently, his big man has been just as impressive. Sengun averaged 21 PPG, 11.4 RPG, and 6.4 APG over their last five games. He’s flirted with triple-doubles and is a nightly threat to amass 15 rebounds.

Final Timberwolves-Rockets Prediction & Pick

Houston is far and away the worst team in the league but it took all 44 of Edwards’ points for Minnesota to come away with a home win last weekend. I expect Houston to keep things tight tonight despite their horrendous losing streak.

Final Timberwolves-Rockets Prediction & Pick: Houston Rockets +5.5 (-110)