By Chris Spiering · 3 min read

The Thunder host the Timberwolves for Western Conference action! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Timberwolves-Thunder prediction and pick.

The Timberwolves are not having the best start to the campaign as everyone hoped. They sit at (13-15) on the year as a majority of the reason is the absence of Karl-Anthony Towns. They are coming off a horrible loss to the Los Angeles Clippers where the Wolves managed to only score 88 points. Anthony Edwards ended with only 19 points as it’s safe to say that was their worst performance as a team this season.

The Thunder are not playing much better, however, if you pay attention to this team then you know they always find a way to cover the spread. OKC has lost four straight games after falling to the Miami Heat Wednesday night. The Thunder are now (11-17) on the year which has them last in their division and 13th in the West.

Here are the Timberwolves-Thunder NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Timberwolves-Thunder Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves: +2 (-110)

Oklahoma City Thunder: -2 (-110)

Over: 233 (-112)

Under: 233 (-108)

Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread

The Wolves need to get back on track. It’s going to be even tougher if Rudy Gobert and DeAngelo Russell don’t suit up. They are currently both listed as questionable. If that is the case and they don’t play, then Anthony Edwards must have the game of his career if they want to win this game. They are coming off an awful offensive night against LA but the Clippers do contain an elite defensive unit. Furthermore, the Timberwolves are also in the midst of a 3-game losing streak. Things could get very bad if they don’t turn things around very soon.

Jordan McLaughlin and Taurean Prince are also both out for tonight. That leaves a thin group that must see the rise of Jaylen Nowell and Jaden McDaniels. Those two have been solid role players for Minnesota and they will be called on tonight to score. Nowell scored 13 against LA off the bench, however, McDaniels only scored six after going 3-11 from the field. If the Wolves want to cover this spread and keep it close, those two along with Edwards must get it done offensively.

Why The Thunder Could Cover The Spread

OKC is (17-11) ATS this season after going well over .500 ATS last year. This team, led by Shai Gilegous-Alexander, is one of the better teams in the NBA at covering the spread. This squad currently has some guys banged up also, but their next-man-up mentality seems to work as they keep games entertaining. They clearly don’t win many of them, but to see them compete is what excites this fanbase. OKC has a young but talented squad that will make some noise very soon once all are healthy.

Darius Bazely, Ousmane Dieng, Jerimiah Robinson-Earl, and Kenrich Williams are all out for tonight. Those four only combine for 22ish points per game so it’s not troubling that they are out tonight. As long as SGA is playing, then the Thunder will also have a shot. SGA is averaging 31 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 5.8 assists with 1.7 steals per game to go along with it. The 24-year-old is coming off a 27-point game against the Heat where he finished just shy of a triple-double. Look for SGA to pad the stat sheet once again and lead OKC in scoring.

Final Timberwolves-Thunder Prediction & Pick

OKC finds a way to win this tight game. Consider taking the under at 233 as well as the Wolves scored 88 last time out.

Final Timberwolves-Thunder Prediction & Pick: Thunder -2 (-110); Under 233 (-108)