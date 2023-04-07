The Golden State Warriors (42-38) visit the Sacramento Kings (48-32) on Friday night! Action tips off at 10:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Warriors-Kings prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Warriors-Kings NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Warriors-Kings Odds

Golden State Warriors: -9.5 (-110)

Sacramento Kings: +9.5 (-110)

Over: 235 (-112)

Under: 235 (-108)

How To Watch Warriors vs. Kings

TV: NBCS Bay Area, NBCS California

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread

Golden State will not be afforded the luxury of resting their players as they sit just one game up on the No. 7 seed in the West. As a result, the Warriors desperately need to win here if they want to avoid the play-in game. While Andrew Wiggins remains out for them tonight, the Warriors otherwise feature their normal starting five with no one sitting. That bodes well for their chances of covering tonight as the Kings listed a number of their key guys as questionable. That being said, the Warriors have a chance to win outright even if Sacramento’s starters end up playing as they won two of the previous three matchups this season.

If Golden State wants to cover as heavy favorites, they likely need another big game from superstar Steph Curry. Curry finds himself in the midst of yet another incredible season. Through 54 games, the former MVP averaged 29.6 PPG, 6.1 RPG, and 6.3 APG. He remains highly efficient on the offensive end – particularly from beyond the arc. With a 49% field goal percentage and 43% three-point percentage and 4.9 threes per game, Steph remains the unquestioned best shooter in the NBA. That bodes well for Golden State tonight as Sacramento ranks as one of the worst defenses in the NBA. Curry torched the Kings in three prior meetings this season. In those games, he averaged 35.7 PPG on 59% shooting overall and 52% shooting from beyond the arc. With three 30-point games in his last four appearances, look for Steph to stay hot in a crucial game.

The X-factors for Golden State tonight are their two other shooters. Both Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole had their moments this season with Steph out. Since his return, they have found stable roles as secondary options. Poole was especially effective in recent games. Over his last five, he averaged 24.4 PPG on 49% shooting despite playing just 27.5 minutes per game. He was especially licked in from beyond the arc, averaging 3.2 threes at a 38% clip. As for Klay, he struggled in recent games. Over his last five, Thompson shot just 39% from the floor. However, Klay still put together a strong season overall. In 67 games he averaged 21.8 PPG and 4.3 threes per game while shooting 41% from beyond the arc. Considering the Kings allow a ton of points from the perimeter, look for both shooters to output big nights.

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

Sacramento sits in a peculiar position tonight. They could technically still overtake Memphis for the No. 2 seed but they need the Grizzlies to lose out. However, the Grizzlies play before the Kings tonight. If they win, expect the Kings to rest their starters in what will be a meaningless game. If they lose, however, Sacramento could be inclined to play their starters in hopes of snagging the No. 2 seed in the West. Because of that, Sacramento is a tough team to bet on. Savvy betters could be inclined to take the Kings as huge home underdogs if the Bucks get up on the Grizzlies early. That could end up being a smart play considering the Kings could cover even if they sit their starters.

Sacramento rosters a number of capable NBA players who don’t see the light of day on a deep roster. If the Kings end up sitting players, Harrison Barnes, Alex Len, and Richaun Holmes could see a huge uptick in usage. Holmes in particular could be someone to watch for as he is just a year removed from averaging 14.2 PPG and 8.3 RPG in 61 games as a starter.

Final Warriors-Kings Prediction & Pick

This feels like a major trap game for the Warriors. They struggled mightily on the road this season but need to win to avoid the play-in game. However, the Kings feature some quality players off their bench looking to prove their worth in an expanded role. While the Warriors may pull out a much-needed win here, the Kings should keep it close at home. Still, this looks like a stay-away for potential betters given the wide variance with Sacramento’s starting lineup.

Final Warriors-Kings Prediction & Pick: Sacramento Kings +9.5 (-110)