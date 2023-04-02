Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He covers all combat sports, from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advice or some breaking news, Garrett is your guy.

The Golden State Warriors (41-37) head out on the road to take on the top-seeded Denver Nuggets (51-26). Tipoff is at 8:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, April 2nd. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Warriors-Nuggets prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The 5th-seeded Golden State Warriors have been streaking as of late heading into the league’s final playoff push. They have won five out of their last six games, including two wins on the road. They have been a dreadful road team all season long, but the way the Warriors have been picking it up lately we could see those woes be a thing of the past.

The top-seeded Denver Nuggets came up short in their most recent contest against the Phoenix Suns, but still have the best record in the West at 51-26 and the best home record in the entire league at 32-7. If the Nuggets want to keep that top seed in the West they can’t afford to drop any more games with the Memphis Grizzlies right on their tails, just two games behind in the standings.

Here are the Warriors-Nuggets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Warriors-Nuggets Odds

Golden State Warriors: -3 (-110)

Denver Nuggets: +3 (-110)

Over: 235.5 (-110)

Under: 235.5 (-110)

How To Watch Warriors vs. Nuggets

TV: ESPN

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET/ 5:30 p.m. PT

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread

The Warriors are getting hot at the right time, winning five out of their last six with three of those wins coming by double-digits. They still have a shot at the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference as they are only 1.5 games behind Phoenix entering Sunday’s action.

The Splash Brothers put on a fantastic performance their last time out, combining for 64 points between them. Stephen Curry scored 33 points and Klay Thompson scored 31 and they shot 42.9% as a team from 3-point range (21-49).

The Warriors are third in the league in scoring, meaning they can go score for score against any other team in the league. It’s their defense that has been lacking; Golden State ranks 23rd in points against. If the Nuggets come in a bit banged up as they have been recently, it’s going to be a rough night at the office for them.

Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread

The Nuggets may not be in their best form coming down the stretch heading into the playoffs, but they still have the most well-rounded team in the NBA. They are a bit banged up with MVP favorite Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. all designated with injuries coming into this contest.

Signs are pointing to all three players playing Sunday night’s game against the Warriors, huge for a Denver squad trying to keep its coveted No. 1 seed in the West. The Nuggets have been one of the best overall teams to cover with a 41-35-1 record, and even better at home with a 21-15-7 record which includes a margin of victory of 9.7 points. Denver is capable of beating any team on any day of the week when healthy, and Sunday night would be no different.

Final Warriors-Nuggets Prediction & Pick

Expect this game to be razor close to finishing the buzzer between two championship hopefuls. The way that the Warriors are putting things together as of late is what is having me lean toward them with the points. Take the points with the Warriors as the Nuggets struggle with their team not exactly at 100%.

Final Warriors-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: Golden State Warriors +3 (-110)