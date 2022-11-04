NBA Odds: Warriors vs. Pelicans prediction, odds and pick – 11/4/2022

The Pelicans host the Warriors in a late battle tonight in New Orleans! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Warriors-Pelicans prediction and pick.

The Warriors are coming off a one-point loss to the Orlando Magic last night. Stephen Curry scored 39 while Klay Thompson scored 27 in the loss. The Dubs are now just (3-6) on the season and will play a second of a back-to-back. Curry, Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins will be out for tonight due to rest. The Warriors will be without their top guys so the odds of them winning this game will be slim.

The Pelicans are (4-3) on the year after losing to the Los Angeles Lakers 120-117 in overtime Wednesday night. Zion Williamson scored 27 while CJ McCollum scored 22 in the loss. Brandon Ingram is listed as probable as he aims to return to the lineup. If he does, the Pelicans should have no problem winning this game.

Here are the Warriors-Pelicans NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Golden State Warriors: +11 (-110)

New Orleans Pelicans: -11 (-110)

Over: 227.5 (-110)

Under: 227.5 (-110)

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread

This is a large spread and one where the Warriors might be able to squeeze out. Jordan Poole will need to have a huge game tonight. He’s averaging 16.1 points per game and is the only one in the top 5 on the team who will play tonight. The offense will run through him and players like James Wiseman, Moses Moody, and Jonathan Kuminga all must step up. This isn’t going to be an easy game for them as the Pelicans are one of the better teams in the NBA when fully healthy, and it seems that will be the case tonight.

The Warriors will have a lot of trouble containing McCollum, Williamson, and Ingram if all three play. Someone must step up on the defensive end if they want to stay in this game. When Curry didn’t play a few years back with that injury along with Thompson, the Warriors were one of the worst teams in the league. They must do whatever they can to not let that type of play happen in New Orleans tonight.

Why The Pelicans Could Cover The Spread

The Pelicans need to take advantage of the situation and dominate offensively. Their trio combines for over 60 points per game and they also have Jonas Valanciunas who can score with ease as well. He’s averaging 15.6 per game along with 10.4 rebounds. That core four they have in New Orleans can be a real threat if they figure it out. They started off the season hot and now that they are healthy again they can cause some damage in the West. The Pelicans are no longer an easy opponent.

They can cover this spread tonight if they don’t let Poole score 40+ points. The offense should do enough to win them the game at home. The defense must do their part and not let the Warriors stay in this game. The first half will be important for the Pelicans to get out to an early lead and keep it.

Final Warriors-Pelicans Prediction & Pick

The Warriors just don’t have enough to win this game and I think the Pelicans dominate at home, especially if Ingram returns to the lineup. The under at 227.5 is also a good call as the Warriors shouldn’t have a successful offensive night.

Final Warriors-Pelicans Prediction & Pick: Pelicans -11 (-110); Under 227.5 (-110)