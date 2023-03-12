We continue our college basketball odds series with another game in the Eastern Conference as the Washington Wizards (31-36) visit the Philadelphia 76ers (44-22). Washington is trying to steal a win amidst a losing skid while the 76ers hope to continue their winning streak. Check out our NBA odds series for our Wizards-76ers prediction and pick.

The Washington Wizards are in 11th-place in the Eastern Conference and are right outside the edge of the play-in tournament. With the postseason quickly approaching, this is the best time for the Wizards to buckle down and trade losses for wins. They haven’t been able to do so recently,going 4-6 in their last 10 games. They’ll look for a confidence-boosting win against the 76ers.

The Philadelphia 76ers are third in the Eastern Conference and are looking like a real contender behind the play of star Center Joel Embiid. He’s making a strong case for MVP as the 76ers continue to win in big spots with his efforts. They’re currently on a four-game winning streak and have won five of their last six. They’ll look to make it five in-a-row against the Wizards.

Here are the Wizards-76ers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Wizards-76ers Odds

Washington Wizards: +7.5 (-110)

Philadelphia 76ers: -7.5 (-110)

Over: 226.5 (-110)

Under: 226.5 (-110)

How To Watch Wizards vs. 76ers

TV: Regional Coverage

Stream: NBA League Pass, fuboTV

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT

Why The Wizards Could Cover The Spread

The Wizards aren’t playing great basketball right now and had it not been for Daniel Gafford’s last-minute put-back against the Pistons, the Wizards could easily be on a five-game losing streak right now. They haven’t been able to find a consistent stroke from three and have been turning the ball over in high rates. They’ll have a tough task down low in trying to contain Joel Embiid and they’ve had trouble defending against versatile big men. Kristaps Porzingis will have to stand tall and get his hands up as Embiid will almost certainly attack what he sees is a mismatch.

The Wizards are about even covering the spread at 31-33 on the year and have been a slightly better away team at 18-16 ATS. They’re 2-1 in their last three meetings with the 76ers, but they’ll be running into a very hot and in-rhythm Philly team. The Wizards will have to lean on Bradley Beal and Porzingis to have good performances in order to upset the Sixers.

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread

The 76ers are entering a hot stretch at the perfect time, but will have to be cautious with this Wizards team if they want to keep their streak alive. Through their recent wins, Philadelphia has overcome tough shooting nights and high turnovers with monster performances from Joel Embiid. He had 39 points in their last game and tallied another 39 in the game before. He’s on historic streak for his career and is dead-set on locking up the NBA MVP. It’s all to the benefit of his teammates as Embiid continues to carry them on his back and into the playoffs.

The 76ers have been a good covering team at 38-28 ATS on the year. Additionally, they’re 22-13 ATS when playing at home. They’ll be working as moderate favorites in this one, so look for Philadelphia to go right back to Embiid and continue flaunting his hot hand. If the 76ers can jump out to a lead early, they’ll have enough answers on the defensive end to not let the Wizards get back into this one.

Final Wizards-76ers Prediction & Pick

While the Wizards have played the 76ers well this season, I expect Joel Embiid to continue his monster tear. It’ll take a big night from one of the Wizards for them to have a chance in this game, but the prediction lies for the 76ers to get the job done and cover at home. They’ll be too big on the defensive boards and Embiid will feast once more on a porous Washington defense.

Final Wizards-76ers Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia 76ers -7.5 (-110)