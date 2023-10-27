The 2023-24 NBA season has begun and every single team has now played at least one game, resulting in plenty of fan bases already freaking out about the good and bad things they saw from opening night.

Of course the first game of the year matters, as it helps set the pace for how each team will perform moving forward. Then again, every team in the league is still learning something about themselves. Even the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns, two championship-caliber teams in the NBA that claimed victories on opening night, face questions after starting the season.

So, let's dive right into things and break down the biggest overreaction pertaining to each of the 30 teams across the NBA following opening night.

Atlanta Hawks

Overreaction: Dejounte Murray doesn't fit Atlanta's offensive scheme.

The Atlanta Hawks are a team you look at and truly do not know what to expect from them on a nightly basis. Think of the Hawks as the dice roll at a craps table. Sure, you could roll a six or eight and end up making money. On the other side of things, there is an even better chance of rolling a seven, resulting in everyone losing.

In their first game of the season, the Hawks lost 116-110 to the Charlotte Hornets. It seemed like everyone on Atlanta's roster struggled offensively, but Dejounte Murray only had 11 points on 3-of-14 shooting. Murray is the key to the Hawks making it back to the postseason, especially given he is a two-way All-Star in the backcourt. The good news for Atlanta is this was just the first game of the year and Murray is sure to bounce back. Should his struggles linger during the first half of the season, the Hawks will need to have serious conversations about his long-term fit.

Boston Celtics

Overreaction: Will Boston's lack of depth hurt their championship chances?

Kristaps Porzingis dominated in his Boston Celtics debut and Jayson Tatum picked up right where he left off a season ago. However, the Celtics' bench was a huge problem against the New York Knicks, as they tallied just 12 points, which came from Al Horford and Payton Pritchard. As long as their starting group is healthy, the Celtics will have a chance to win a title.

The problem here is that injuries will happen and an 82-game season causes wear and tear. Tatum, Porzingis, Jaylen Brown, and Jrue Holiday will all miss parts of the season, which is why Boston needs reliable depth. Right now, they do not have that. It should be interesting to see how head coach Joe Mazzulla and his staff utilize players like Pritchard and sharpshooter Sam Hauser moving forward in order to get their stars rest.

Brooklyn Nets

Overreaction: The Nets have no perimeter game on offense.

Patty Mills, Joe Harris, and Seth Curry all left the Brooklyn Nets this past summer. While they still have viable three-point shooting options, the Nets went just 9-for-27 from three-point range as a team against the Cleveland Cavaliers and struggled to find their footing offensively in their opening night game. In fact, if it wasn't for Cam Thomas' 36-point night off the bench, they would have been blown out on their home floor by the Cavs.

This could just be an instance of Brooklyn starting off the new year slow, but Ben Simmons and Nic Claxton are two players in this starting lineup who are not threats to score outside of the paint. Opposing teams are going to sink in defensively and force the Nets to take jump shots from outside, something that could lead to this team struggling on offense.

Charlotte Hornets

Overreaction: The Hornets are the best rebounding team in the league.

What a statement win for the Charlotte Hornets on NBA opening night. The Hornets defeated the Hawks at home anddid so behind their aggressiveness on the glass. Charlotte outrebounded Atlanta 51-42 and all five players from their starting lineup recorded at least five rebounds. This will be the key to the Hornets finding success during the 2023-24 season, as they possess the length and athletes to dominate the boards.

At the same time, it's a little bold to say they are the best rebounding team in the league right now, especially since they went up against an undersized Hawks team that really only has Clint Capela and Onyeka Okongwu as rebounding threats. Nonetheless, Mark Williams and P.J. Washington are going to be essential to the Hornets finding their true identity.

Chicago Bulls

Overreaction: It's time to start over and blow this roster up.

After losing at home to the Oklahoma City Thunder, tensions were high in the Chicago Bulls locker room. They even held a players-only meeting. Yes, after the first game! It still seems like there is dysfunction within the walls of this organization, which hasn't had much success in recent years.

With this said, it is still a little too premature to give up on DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Nikola Vucevic, as these three All-Stars understand what it takes to win in this league. Who knows what the true problem in Chicago is, but the fact of the matter is that the Bulls can find success this year. These next 3-4 weeks will be critical to their overall future.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Overreaction: Max Strus is… an All-Star???

After one game, Max Strus looks like the best offseason acquisition across the NBA after the Cleveland Cavaliers were able to sign him to a four-year contract. Strus looked like an absolute star for them against the Nets, recording 27 points and knocking down seven total threes. The sharpshooter has always been known to be a great catch-and-shoot threat, but let's calm down on the narrative that Strus can become an All-Star.

He's nothing more than a role player out on the wing who took advantage of the Nets focusing all of their attention on Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland. Even though he is likely to have a terrific year with the Cavs, perhaps his best season ever, a lot would need to happen in order for Strus to become a first-time All-Star. Keep an eye on Cleveland as a whole, especially since they won 50-plus game a season ago.

Dallas Mavericks

Overreaction: Dereck Lively II is a Rookie of the Year contender.

Luka Doncic is the Dallas Mavericks. This team is going to go as far as he is able to take them, and Dallas was able to get past Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs on opening night because of Luka's dominance at the end of the game. In a matchup that everybody was anticipating due to Wembanyama being the Rookie of the Year favorite, it was Dereck Lively II who stole the show for the Mavs.

A rookie big man out of Duke, Lively finished the game with 16 points and 10 huge rebounds off the bench that directly impacted his team's ability to start the new season 1-0. Lively has a chance to be a real X-factor for his team this season and put himself on everyone's radar with this performance against Wemby's Spurs. Let's see if Lively can continue to dominate in the paint or if this was just the adrenaline of NBA opening night for the youngster.

Denver Nuggets

Overreaction: The Nuggets will finish the season with the best record in the NBA.

They are defending champions for a reason. The Denver Nuggets kicked off the 2023-24 NBA season with a win against the Los Angeles Lakers on opening night in masterclass fashion. The Nuggets were in control from the opening tip and pulled away late even as the Lakers hung around.

We know what to expect from Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, plus the other starters in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., and Aaron Gordon all have the capability of making a difference. The Nuggets are the best team in the league right now and will finish with one of the best records in the league. Whether or not they can claim the league's top overall spot entering the playoffs is yet to be seen.

Detroit Pistons

Overreaction: Detroit is once again set up for failure.

The Detroit Pistons are kicking off a new NBA season with a 0-1 record, what's new? Actually, the Pistons looked like they were going to upset the Miami Heat as this young group showed a lot of promise for what they can be during the 2023-24 season.

Monty Williams is a fantastic coach and always get the most out of his players. This is a youthful, athletic group led by Cade Cunningham that is going to cause a lot of headaches for teams this season due to their length and physicality on defense. Don't sleep on the Pistons, as this is a team that is absolutely going to be improved compared to where they were a season ago.

Overreaction: Chris Paul has solved all of the Warriors' problems.

The Golden State Warriors threw away a win on opening night against the Phoenix Suns, as they lost 108-104 in the final minutes of the game. With Draymond Green out due to an ankle injury, newcomer Chris Paul started the game for the Warriors and solved a lot of their problems on offense regarding turnovers and lack of playmaking outside of Stephen Curry.

All of this team's problems were not solved, though, as the Warriors were still crushed on the interior against Phoenix. Paul can absolutely help the Warriors win games and will be a factor throughout the course of this season. On the other side of things, he is a very small guard who reduces Golden State's overall size when he is on the floor with Curry and Klay Thompson. Lack of size remains the Warriors' biggest problem.

Houston Rockets

Overreaction: Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks were terrible free agency signings.

The Houston Rockets suffered the worst opening night loss out of any team in the NBA this season. On the road against the Orlando Magic, the Rockets lost by 30 points. Their big additions in Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks combined for 28 points on 10-of-20 shooting. Scoring 14 points each, Houston fans would obviously like to see more production from the players their team spent over $200 million on in free agency.

The bottom line here is that VanVleet and Brooks were not the problem pertaining to the Rockets' lack of success. This is still a young team with a new head coach and many new faces. It is going to take time for things to begin clicking.

Indiana Pacers

Overreaction: Do the Pacers have the best offense in the league this season?

In what turned out to be the highest-scoring game to kick off the new NBA season, the Indiana Pacers recorded 143 points against the Washington Wizards in their opening night game. Led by newly acquired Bruce Brown with 24 points, eight different players scored in double figures for the Pacers. As a team, they shot 52.3 percent from the floor and knocked down 20 total threes.

To say that the Pacers have one of the best offenses in the league is definitely accurate right now, but they do not have the best offense in the league. Let's keep in mind that Indiana played the Wizards, a rebuilding team that is going to sit at the bottom of the league in almost every single metric. This was a great game for the Pacers to get their feet wet at the start of the year, but performances like this are not going to happen every single night.

Los Angeles Clippers

Overreaction: Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, and Russell Westbrook will barely miss time this season.

The Los Angeles Clippers are going to be a title contender once again if Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, and Russell Westbrook can remain healthy. Their first game of the season was definitely fool's gold, as the Clippers beat up on a Portland Trail Blazers team that is currently rebuilding, or whatever teams call it these days.

Clippers fans should absolutely be thrilled with their team's strong opening night victory. However, there is still nothing pointing toward Leonard, George, and Westbrook remaining on the court. This has been one of the most injury-prone teams in the NBA through the years. While they look 100 percent right now, it is just so hard to buy into the narrative that things will remain how they are at the start of the year.

Los Angeles Lakers

Overreaction: New season, same-old lackluster Anthony Davis.

LeBron James is now 38 years old. As good as he is, James can no longer carry the Los Angeles Lakers in their pursuit of another title. All of this burden falls on Anthony Davis' shoulders, which sounds good at first, but is simply an eye-rolling scenario. Davis did not get hurt in the Lakers' first game of the season, which is good news given his injury history the last 12 months or so, but he disappeared in the second half against the Nuggets, directly resulting in the Lakers losing their first game of the year.

This is going to be an up-and-down season for Davis, especially since he is taking on the role of being the alpha for the Lakers. It's better that he gets these lackluster performances out of the way now rather than at the end of the year. A true MVP candidate when he is dialed in, AD is going to prove everyone wrong and sustain success over the course of every 48-minute game instead of reverting back to his old ways of struggling like he did against Denver. His performance in the win over the Suns was much more like what we should expect.

Memphis Grizzlies

Overreaction: The Grizzlies will miss the playoffs due to offensive struggles.

Without Ja Morant, the Memphis Grizzlies looked slow and lost at times on offense against the New Orleans Pelicans. This team's identity is going to be challenged a lot this year, especially in their first 25 games while Morant serves his suspension. Desmond Bane, Marcus Smart, and Jaren Jackson Jr. were the Grizzlies' only factors on offense, and the only reason they put up 104 points was because Bane went for 31 in the game.

It is early to say the Grizzlies, a team that won 51 games last year, will miss the playoffs, but Memphis is going to have to prove they can win without Morant.

Miami Heat

Overreaction: Not adding talent in the offseason was a mistake.

Outside of Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and Tyler Herro, who is going to score for the Miami Heat? Don't look at Kyle Lowry, because the veteran put up a goose egg in the Heat's first game of the season against the Pistons.

Miami lost Gabe Vincent and Max Strus this offseason, which is going to be a bigger concern than many think. This team's depth is non-existent right now, and the Heat appear to be a shell of the championship contenders they were a season ago. Even though we should never doubt Erik Spoelstra and his staff, they certain have their work cut out for them with this squad.

Milwaukee Bucks

Overreaction: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard are the best duo in the NBA.

After the season began on Tuesday, the Milwaukee Bucks did not play their first game until Thursday night. The debut of Damian Lillard in a Bucks uniform was well worth the wait, as the superstar guard recorded 39 points on 9-of-20 shooting. Giannis Antetokounmpo finished the game against the Philadelphia 76ers with 23 points and 13 rebounds.

Stopping the pick-and-roll against Giannis and Dame is going to be impossible, and it is scary to think these two stars are already clicking with one another. By the time the season is over, they may very well be the best duo in the NBA. This is just one game, though, which is why it is hard to slap this label on them already.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Overreaction: The “Big 3” of Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert, and Karl-Anthony Towns can't find success.

Much like the Bulls with their “Big 3,” the Minnesota Timberwolves are definitely in trouble. Again, it is way too early to give up on this group and say the T-Wolves need to start over, but the fact that they cannot seem to find any offensive success with one another is alarming. Towns and Edwards do not seem to have chemistry when it comes to playing off one another, while Gobert oftentimes just looks lost in the sets Minnesota wants him involved in. It is going to be very interesting to see what head coach Chris Finch and his staff do in order to fix the team's offensive struggles, as the Timberwolves scored just 94 points against the Toronto Raptors in their season opener.

New Orleans Pelicans

Overreaction: Zion Williamson's injury history will catch up to him.

Zion Williamson is back and showed no signs of limitation against the Grizzlies. The New Orleans Pelicans are going to lean on Zion to help take them back to the postseason, so his 23-point night was a delight to see. Williamson is still athletic, he's still springy, and he's still a complete mismatch for any other player in the league trying to guard him. Quit it with all of this “Zion is going to get hurt” talk and just enjoy watching the former top pick in action, because he's truly a one-of-a-kind type of talent.

New York Knicks

Overreaction: The Knicks need to trade for a superstar.

It is one game and New York Knicks fans are already kicking themselves for giving up on Kristaps Porzingis years ago. The Latvian big man burned his team on opening night in a tight Celtics victory. With Jalen Brunson struggling, the Knicks' offense was stagnant. Even with RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley scoring 24 points each, New York's inability to secure a lead and pull away from Boston sheds some light on where their struggles will lie this season.

Overall, though, this was a great performance for the Knicks as they proved that their nine-man rotation is deep enough to compete with the best of the best in the league. Who knows, maybe the Knicks will add a superstar at some point. At this time, this roster is just fine how it is.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Overreaction: Chet Holmgren will get bullied against bigger, stronger teams.

Chet Holmgren's debut with the Oklahoma City Thunder ended with the big man recording 11 points, four rebounds, three assists, and a steal. Nikola Vucevic and the Bulls seemed to do a good job keep Holmgren out of the paint in this one, not allowing him to get his hands on rebounds or get to the rim on offense. Holmgren also got embarrassed by Andre Drummond on multiple occasions.

This is going to be the biggest concern surrounding Holmgren this season, as he is tall but not necessarily the strongest player. Before we jump to conclusions about how aggressive Chet can and will play, let's see him finish one to two weeks of NBA basketball.

Orlando Magic

Overreaction: The Magic don't need big nights from Paolo Banchero to win games.

As previously mentioned, the Rockets suffered the worst loss out of any team on opening night, which means the Orlando Magic has the best win in the NBA. The Magic did not need their stars to show out in this game to find success, as they dominated the Rockets in every aspect of the game. With this said, Paolo Banchero going 3-for-6 and scoring only 12 points is not going to cut it, especially if the Magic have ambitions of making it to the playoffs.

Last year's first overall pick should be shooting upwards of 16 shots per night and needs to cement himself as the top scoring option for Orlando if they are to be real threats every single game. As the season goes on, we are going to see Banchero become an All-Star talent.

Philadelphia 76ers

Overreaction: Do the Sixers actually need James Harden?

You cannot talk about the Philadelphia 76ers without bringing up James Harden! The 2022-23 assists per game leader was a no-show in Philly's opening night loss in Milwaukee, which was due to the team telling him to stay back at the team's practice facility and get back in game shape. Everything surrounding this organization and Harden is cringe-worthy, as Harden does not want to be in Philadelphia and the Sixers do not want him.

What became clear in their first game of the season was that the Sixers do not need Harden in order to find success. Tyrese Maxey is more than capable of being a star for this team and Kelly Oubre Jr. can be a real offensive threat every single night for this team. Whether he plays or not, Harden's days in Philly need to be numbered, as keeping him around would destroy the Sixers internally.

Phoenix Suns

Overreaction: Jusuf Nurkic is better than Deandre Ayton was for Phoenix.

Deandre Ayton was a driving force behind the Phoenix Suns making the NBA Finals a few years back. He was great for the Suns at the center position, so it came as a shock to many to see the two sides part so early in Ayton's career. Jusuf Nurkic is now the Suns' starting center and is a seasoned veteran who understands how to play alongside superstar talents.

In his first game, Nurkic made an impact against the Warriors with 14 points and 14 rebounds, aiding Phoenix in their 108-104 victory. This was a great start for Nurkic, who will undoubtedly help this team win games, but to say his impact will be greater than Ayton's is puzzling. Ayton is a better athlete than Nurkic has ever been and is definitely a better offensive weapon in terms of being a bruiser who can score at the rim. It's too early to jump to conclusion regarding Nurkic being better than Ayton ever was in Phoenix, especially after Nurkic's second game against the Lakers was a total dud.

Portland Trail Blazers

Overreaction: The Blazers will finish with the worst record in the NBA.

Scoot Henderson, Anfernee Simons, Jerami Grant, Malcolm Brogdon, Deandre Ayton, and Robert Williams III are all talents who can help the Portland Trail Blazers find success this season. Unfortunately, Portland did not have a great game against the Clippers to begin the season. This is going to be a learning year for the Blazers, as they do not have a real sense of direction right now.

They will have bad games and will also have good games because of all the talent listed above. It's hard to predict what this team will ultimately look like until we see more of them, especially since nobody seemed to shoot the ball well against Los Angeles. Don't panic yet Blazers fans, as hope still exists.

Sacramento Kings

Overreaction: Harrison Barnes is turning back the clocks.

What got into Harrison Barnes in the Sacramento Kings' first game of the new season? Barnes has always been a really reliable secondary player, but he torched the Utah Jazz for 33 points on 11-of-16 shooting, including five made threes. At 31 years old and after getting a new contract from the Kings in the offseason, Barnes proved on NBA opening night that he is still an essential part of Sacramento's success. If he continues to play like this, the Kings are going to be lighting the beam a lot this season.

San Antonio Spurs

Overreaction: Foul trouble will derail Victor Wembanyama's Rookie of the Year season.

Victor Wembanyama's NBA debut featured some highs, but there were a handful of lows stemming from his foul trouble. The Spurs rookie picked up five fouls against Dallas, resulting in him only seeing 23 minutes on the court. This limited his offensive production and ability to be the shot blocker everyone expects him to be.

Length can be a blessing and a curse for big men in the NBA, as they can block a lot of shots but also pick up a lot of fouls due to reaching for the ball. This was the case with Wemby in his debut, so foul trouble is absolutely something to watch for regarding San Antonio's young star moving forward.

Toronto Raptors

Overreaction: The Raptors are one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference.

The Toronto Raptors lost Fred VanVleet this past offseason and replaced him with Dennis Schroder. After one game, Raptors fans have already forgotten about VanVleet, as Schroder fit in perfectly next to Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam. Even though they were home, the Raptors picking up a win over the Timberwolves in their first game of the year was a little bit of a surprise, especially since there are so many question marks surrounding Toronto.

Is Siakam going to be traded? Who will step up in regards to VanVleet leaving? How will the team perform under first-year head coach Darko Rajakovic? All of this is being asked regarding the Raptors right now, so it will be interesting how they look to continue building off of early success.

Utah Jazz

Overreaction: It is time to trade Collin Sexton.

The Utah Jazz are a younger team that just seems to have a bunch of players you wouldn't think would fit in amongst one another. Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson, Walker Kessler, and John Collins make up the core group of this team right now, and the Jazz have a handful of other intriguing names on their roster. One of these players is Collin Sexton, an explosive scorer who really has not been given an opportunity to prove his worth due to injuries.

Sexton played in only 20 minutes against the Kings in Utah's opening night game and is competing for minutes against Clarkson, Kris Dunn, Talen Horton-Tucker, and rookie Keyonte George. Someone is going to wind up being the odd man out for the Jazz, and it very well could be Sexton.

Washington Wizards

Overreaction: The Wizards are going to tank for the top pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Many are expecting the Washington Wizards to finish at the bottom of the league standings. Giving up 143 points in the NBA opening night loss to the Indiana Pacers enforced to many that this will be the case. However, Jordan Poole and Kyle Kuzma are both winners who want to see their team succeed. They both put together solid performances against Indiana as this team as a whole scored 120 points.

Washington is going to lose a lot of games, but they made it clear in this very first game of the season that they are going to put their best foot forward. Even looking at their bench, Danilo Gallinari scored 16 points and veteran guard Delon Wright contributed with eight points. The Wizards are going to be a scrappy team that mixes up their roster throughout the season in hopes of escalating their rebuild.