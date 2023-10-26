The Chicago Bulls didn't start the season opener the way they wanted, losing to the Oklahoma City Thunder by 20 points. After the game, conversations in the locker room between the players were happening, and the players asked head coach Billy Donovan if they could continue talking, as Donovan explained via NBCSBulls.

Donovan clarified that it wasn't necessarily a players-only meeting after the first game of the season, but that the players wanted more time to finish their discussion between themselves after the game.

More details from what happened post-game emerged, from Chicago Tribune reporter Julia Poe.

While this account is slightly different from what Donovan told the media, it all boils down to essentially the same thing. The players wanted space to continue talking things out, and Donovan allowed that.

Bulls guard Zach LaVine and coach Billy Donovan standing in front of fans

Bulls embracing conflict this season

RECOMMENDED
Billy Donovan surrounded by money
Billy Donovan’s net worth in 2023

Nathanial Duffett ·

Raptors, Bulls
Raptors vs. Bulls prediction, odds, pick, how to watch – 10/27/2023

RB Hayek ·

The Chicago Bulls' DeMar DeRozan and the Toronto Raptors' Pascal Siakam.
DeMar DeRozan drops major guarantee ahead of Bulls’ showdown vs. Raptors

Poch de la Rosa ·

While it's perhaps not great optics after the season opener for something like this to happen, especially with Donovan already on the hot seat in Chicago, Donovan's emphasis on embracing conflict has plenty of logic behind it. Team chemistry can quickly go down the drain when players talk behind each other's backs, or let grievances fester without addressing it.

The Bulls have a veteran team that should be able to air out their problems in order to work towards solutions, and it's a strategy that could help Chicago in the long run. The Bulls underachieved by finishing below .500 last season, and heated conversations after a 20-point loss show that the players don't want to head down the same path this season.

Whether or not the heated conversations and the Bulls embracing conflict leads to more wins remains to be seen, but