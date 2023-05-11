Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Every NBA team’s goal is to win a championship. However, getting to the NBA Playoffs is just the first step towards that journey. Unfortunately, even some of the best NBA teams have failed to make the postseason. For this piece, let’s take a look at the 10 best NBA teams to miss the playoffs.

10. 2021-2022 Los Angeles Lakers

Record: 33-49

The Lakers certainly underperformed this season, despite having an All-Star trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook. Although the Lakers had tremendous star power, Westbrook simply looked out of place in the Lakers’ offense, resulting in losses that didn’t even see them make the postseason. To make matters worse, the star-studded squad didn’t even make the play-in tournament.

9. 2022-2023 Dallas Mavericks

Record: 38-44

Led by Luka Doncic, the Mavericks were on the right track to make the postseason after registering a 29-26 win-loss card. Midway through the season, the Mavs pulled the trigger by trading for disgruntled All-Star guard Kyrie Irving. Although it seemed like a promising duo that would easily coast to the postseason, the Mavs started to collect some losses instead of victories which saw them fail to make the play-in tournament at the very least.

Record: 39-33

The departure of Kevin Durant and a serious injury to Klay Thompson were understandable reasons for them to post a losing record in the 2019-2020 NBA season. In the year after, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green were supposedly on a mission to bring the Warriors back to relevancy. Although they came close by reaching the play-in tournament, a game-winner by the Lakers’ LeBron James followed by a heartbreaking loss to Ja Morant and the Grizzlies ultimately thwarted their playoff return.

7. 2014-2015 Oklahoma City Thunder

Record: 45-37

With Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and Serge Ibaka leading the charge, the Thunder were often regarded as championship contenders especially after making it all the way to the 2012 NBA Finals. However, after injuries to the Thunder’s trio, the Thunder saw their playoff hopes wash away. Furthermore, it certainly didn’t help to be part of the wild Western conference.

6. 1981-1982 Golden State Warriors

Record: 45-37

If only the 1982 Warriors played in the modern NBA, then they would’ve made the NBA playoffs that year. During their time, the postseason only included the top six teams of each conference. With the Warriors sitting at the seventh seed, they were just outside looking in, despite the efforts of Bernard King, World B. Free, and Joe Barry Carroll.

5. 2000-2001 Houston Rockets

Record: 45-37

Finishing fifth in the Midwest Division and tallying 45 wins should be enough to make the playoffs more often than not. However, it’s simply tough to be in the West. Unfortunately, despite their efforts, they still finished two games behind the eight-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves. It’s a shame that the Rockets missed the postseason despite the efforts of Cuttino Mobley, Steve Francis, and Hakeem Olajuwon.

4. 1971-1972 Seattle Supersonics

Record: 47-35

It was the first winning record for the Supersonics in franchise history. 47 wins is respectable and should have made the postseason in the current era. However, during their era, only the top four from each conference were able to advance into the next round.

3. 2017-2018 Denver Nuggets

Record: 46-36

The up and coming Denver Nuggets were all about business after only losing 36 games during their campaign. With the efforts of future MVP Nikola Jokic, Jamaal Murray, Gary Harris and Will Barton, it seemed like this team was making the NBA playoffs. However, the Warriors and the Rockets ultimately ruled the league with 65 and 58 wins, respectively. Furthermore, the Timberwolves and the Spurs both tallied 47 wins apiece to keep the Nuggets outside of the playoffs.

Record: 46-36

The Suns were loaded this year with Shaquille O’Neal, Amar’e Stoudemaire, and Steve Nash at the forefront. Moreover, they also had key players in Boris Diaw, Goran Dragic, Robin Lopez, Jason Richardson, Leandro Barbosa, and Matt Barnes. Despite the squad possessing stardom and depth, the Suns failed to keep up with the Western Conference. Although they still posted 46 wins, the team was behind a 48-win Jazz team. Furthermore, Stoudemaire’s eye problems during the regular season clearly played a role in the team narrowly missing the playoff window.

1. 2013-2014 Phoenix Suns

Record: 48-34

Unfortunately, aside from their 2008-2009 campaign, the Suns also missed the NBA playoffs in 2014. In fact, the tally of 48 wins is the most wins by an NBA team to miss the postseason. Given the league’s ultimately talented Western conference, even 48 wins was not enough to secure a berth in the postseason. However, it was still a great effort from the Suns crew led by Goran Dragic, Eric Bledsoe, Channing Frye, and Markieff Morris.