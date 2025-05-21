Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham has seen her name get quickly swept up in the lawsuit filed against Phoenix Suns CEO Josh Bartelstein by former team employee Gene Traylor. The suit alleged that Cunningham was having an affair with Bartelstein, who's also the CEO of the Phoenix's WNBA team, while she was playing with the Mercury.

After days of speculation from the media and fans on social media, Cunningham finally revealed her thoughts in a bombshell statement she posted to her X, formerly Twitter, account.

“I am deeply saddened by the recent false accusations made against me by Gene Traylor, someone I do not know and have never met,” Cunningham's statement began. “Let me be clear: His statements are untrue and extremely hurtful.”

Cunningham continued on to explain where her priorities are amid the allegations.

“I am here to compete, play basketball at the highest level, and win for my team and my fans, while inspiring other women that they can do or be anything they ever dream of becoming,” she said. “I hold myself to the highest integrity, and my values are what guide me on and off the court.”

The 28-year-old then specifically addressed the media storm that has surrounded the story since the accusations were made public.

“To the media who reported on this, I have always spoken the truth and been transparent with any press inquiry. In this instance, it feels irresponsible that I was never asked for a comment about the accusation before several clickbait stories went to print.”

Cunningham's conclusion was short and sweet, getting directly to the overall point she wanted to make with her statement.

“I will not let untrue gossip take my focus away from what is most important to me, which is basketball, my supportive team, and my fans.”

Cunningham spent the first six years of her career in Phoenix and was traded to Indiana in January after rumors of the affair allegedly began to swarm around the Suns organization. She has yet to play a game for the Fever this season due to injury.