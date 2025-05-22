It was recently announced that Nike will be expanding retro releases for classic signature sneakers worn by Phoenix Suns' Kevin Durant throughout his playing days. In 2026, Nike plans to resurrect the Nike KD 6 silhouette for the first time since its original release, a nostalgic favorite among sneakerheads and hoopers. Along with other colorways, the Nike KD 6 “All-Star” will drop in 2026.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

The Nike KD 6 first released in 2014 as the latest in Durant's growing signature line with Nike, also coinciding with his fifth-consecutive NBA All-Star appearance. With the game taking place in New Orleans, Nike released a “Gumbo” inspired pack of sneakers for select All-Stars, Durant being one of them.

While Durant is already on his 18th signature model with the Nike KD 18 already dropping, Nike will dig back into their archives with this upcoming release. The Nike KD 6 has grown in popularity over recent years, but their exclusive nature has made it difficult for true fans to get a hold of them.

Nike KD 6 “All-Star”

The Nike KD 6 “All-Star” is set to return Spring 2026 🏀 https://t.co/y9QPdmhi9L pic.twitter.com/YQbrwhZvlB — JustFreshKicks (@JustFreshKicks) May 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

“All-Star” Nike KD 6 is expected to RETURN Spring 2026! 💫🌠 pic.twitter.com/7cYD1cGQrI — zSneakerHeadz (@zSneakerHeadz) April 22, 2025 Expand Tweet



The Nike KD 6 “All-Star” or sometimes known as the “Gumbo League” comes in an interesting Multi-Color/Green Glow-Black colorway that immediately gives fans nostalgic vibes remembering these from 2014. The synthetic Flywire uppers feature a galactic pattern throughout the shoes, while they're contrasted by black throughout the tongue, laces, and midsole.

The shoes are accented by Green Glow throughout the outsole, oversize Nike Swoosh, tongue piping, as well as the original KD logo on the back heel. These do in fact glow-in-the-dark and it's expected that the 2026 pair will follow a similar cadence. While these weren't popular during their original release, fans will certainly be happy to see them back on the release calendar.

The Nike KD 6 is expected to release sometime during the spring season of 2026 with an unknown price tag. With other shoes incrementally being announce, we should learn more about these in the coming weeks as Nike gears up for another benchmark year in 2026.